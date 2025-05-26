Middleton CC are into the third round of the National Cup after winning their second-round tie at Guildford.

After a Sussex Premier League defeat to Horsham on Saturday, they had the chance to bounce back against Guildford – and did just that.

They won the toss and elected to bat and Toby Barton opened with Tom Baily and they worked really hard to get through a tough period with the new ball from the Guildford bowlers.

They started to play some aggressive shots and with good rotating of the strike took Middleton to 90 before the first wicket. Baily (51) made his first half century since joining from Chichester.

Harry Hovey promoted himself up the order and had only one thing in mind – how far can I hit the ball today? He set about destroying anyone that bowled at him and with Barton starting to open up his shoulders they put on 119 in just 12 overs.

Hovey hit eight sixes and three fours in his 70 which came from just 38 balls. Barton held his end as well, scoring 87 including two sixes and eight fours. Middleton eventually scored 265 from their 40 overs.

In the reply, overseas srar Wesley Bedja was firing and got stuck into the top order early. Bowling with pace and venom he took two wickets in his first over.

Tom Haines (3-22) was also doing his bit with the wind on his back and he and Bedja (3-10) reduced Guildford to 23-6 in the first 10 overs.

The damage was done and Middleton slowly took the remaining wickets and bowled Guildford out in the 25th over for 92.

This was a a huge response to the disappointment of the day before and they now progress to the third round in which they will host Sunbury at Middleton on June 15.

On Saturday, Horsham won the toss and elected to bat. Middleton started well reducing Horsham to 41-3, removing the dangerous Bertie Foreman and Matthew De Villiers.

Middleton’s knew Horsham batted deep but kept the pressure on with pace from one end and spin at the other end.

Middleton would have been the happier of the two teams with Horsham reduced to 155-6, but Horsham were able to rally and put 249-9 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. The pick of Middleton’s bowlers were Ollie Haines (2-33) and Tom Baily (2-36); for Horsham Charlie Tear scored 53.

In reply Middleton lost their first wicket to the second ball, which brought Sean Heather to the crease to join in-form Toby Barton.

They set about rebuilding the innings and looked in complete control at 106-1 from 20 overs. When Heather (30) was adjudged LBW Will Beer was able to take advantage and completely turn the game on its head.

He took another two quick wickets reducing Middleton to 120-4. Barton was still going strong, but when he was dismissed for a lovely 81, the game slipped away from Middleton and overseas De Villiers (4-28) was able to clean up the middle lower order and Middleton were bowled out for a disappointing 156 from only 36 overs.

ROUND-UP

Bognor lost by eight wickets at Three Bridges.

They scored 221-9 after being put in, Taylor Jaycocks hitting 50. But Bridges eased home by eight wickets, Luke Beaufort top-scoring with an unbeaten 68 and Josh Sargeant the only bowler to have success.

In Division 3 West, Chichester Priory Park won by four wickets at home to Burgess Hill.

The visitors scored 234-9 as Miles O'Grady took 5-30 and Priory won by four wickets after Toby Toft’s 80 gave them a great start.

In the same division, Pagham won by 158 runs at Chippingdale. Ryan Barratt’s 91 helped them to 309 before Nick Smith’s 4-30 helped dismiss Chippingdale for 151.