Middleton CC v Bognor CC - a run feast but it's no classic

Bognor v Middleton - Sussex premier

An enticing derby failed to live up to expectations, petering out into a tame draw on an excellent batting wicket.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bognor inserted Middleton with the hope of restricting the home side to a chaseable total, but a superb display from the top order ensured this was not to be.

A wicket falls in the Middleton-Bognor match at Sea Lane but batsmen ruled the roost / Picture: Martin Denyer

Harry Hovey (47) took on the Bognor bowling early before being run out after a mix-up with Sean Heather (56).

The two had created enough of a platform for Middleton to attack throughout, with Josh Wood (60 off 28) and Freddie Burgess (49 off 25) taking full advantage of the rapid outfield and a short square boundary.

In among the carnage, Mahesh Rawat had time to craft a run-a-ball 80*, with Taylor Jaycocks the only bright spot for Bognor with 5-75.

West Wittering on the way to a winning total v Goring / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Despite the absence of bowling and fielding restrictions, Middleton batted their full 58 overs for 361-8, and Bognor felt a strange lack of creativity in the second innings rendered much of the rest of the match an exhibition in front of many fans from both sides.

With several sweepers on the boundary, Ryan Maskell helped himself to 87, while Mike Harris (32) and Joe Ashmore (44*) ensured no danger of a Bognor collapse.

Late wickets for Ajit Sambhi (3-63) served only to adjust the points balance as the sides shook hands with Bognor 222-7.

St James v Chichester Priory Park - Division 2

Chichester Priory Park drew at St James’s Montefiore in a tight contest.

St James won the toss and elected to bat on a decent looking wicket, and raced to 37 before Corey Perrett (6-50) made the breakthrough for Chichester.

St James skipper Toby Pullan (90) was doing most of the damage, taking the score to 121-1, but a superb spell from Martin Ford (1-34) kept the scoring in check and delivered a crucial breakthrough.

When Tom Drake-Brockman (3-60) bowled Pullan, the score stood at 125-3 from just 21 overs.

From here the game was even, with the score advancing but being kept in check with regular wickets.

Perrett then returned and took five in his second spell, including a remarkable hattrick, to dismiss St James’s for a competitive 222 from 52 overs.

Chichester’s reply got off to its trademark quick start, thanks largely to Mike Smith (37).

They suffered a mini collapse after his dismissal, falling from 46-1 to 74-4. Owen Spicer (58*) led the recovery, and ably supported by the aggressive Perrett (36) and Matt Sharpe (25).

The required rate hovered around eight runs per over, but looked to be reachable until Sharpe edged behind.

That left Spicer to negotiate the last two overs to leave Chichester 210-8 and secure a draw, from which they took 15 points to St James’ 14.

Chichester are fifth and host Lindfield this week.

Bognor 2nd v Crawley Eagles 2nd

Oli Handson starred with ball (5-23) and bat (78*) as Bognor dismantled Crawley Eagles at the Regis Oval.

The home side chased 149 for the loss of 3 wickets, Gary Maskell also scoring 40.

Bognor 3rd v Lancing Manor

Liam Maskell took 3-31 and scored 75* (Glenn West 56*) as Bognor won by 7 wickets.

Bognor 4th vs Littlehampton 4th

John Hooker was the bowling hero with 4-43 but couldn’t prevent Bognor losing by 42 runs.

Goring v West Wittering - Division 4 West

A week is a long time in cricket - at least it is for Goring CC in division four west of the Sussex League. And it was West Wittering who brought them back to earth with a bump.

Seven days after scoring 351-0 to beat Middleton twos by 10 wickets - with skipper Alex Maynard scoring 233 not out - Goring were all out for 51 to lose by West Wittering.

At least last week's batting heroes Maynard and Ben Cartwright both reached double figures - scoring 18 and 10.

But five of the batters who followed were out for a duck as West Wittering, the league leaders, won by 84 runs, Jordan Dear scoring 54 in their 135-9 total.

West Witteing 2nd v West Chiltington & Thakeham 3rd

Marc Slowey lost the toss for, what must be a record breaking ninth game in a row and Chilt elected to bat.

Wittering struck early with Joe Sissons taking the first wicket, 10-1.

Ross Lucas (51) and Lyle Aichroth (64) built an excellent partnership to take Chilt to 99 before Kaelan Baker (1-14) removed Aichroth, athletically caught by Carl Tupper.

A couple of other good partnerships for Chilt took their total to 238-9 off their 40 overs, despite some excellent bowling spells from Kevin Allsobrook (1-50), Mark Brien (2-56) and Josh Labuschange (1-13).

Mark Taylor and Steve Day opened well for Wittering, until Day was removed for 13.

Jake Irwin-Brown (32), Joe Sissons (21) and Charlie Caddy (28) supported Taylor excellently, but Wittering still had a bit to do with 30 needed off the last three overs.