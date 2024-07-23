Middleton get revenge on Bognor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middleton put in an excellent all-round display to defeat Bognor by seven wickets at Sea Lane and move up to fourth in the table.

Led by an excellent opening spell from Kiwi James Hartshorn, Middleton bowled exceptionally well on a ground known for free-scoring.

Bognor's innings was held together by a superb 88* from Ollie Dabinett-Jays, who is having a brilliant debut season in the Premier League. But Jays lacked support as Bognor's batting offered only brief cameos around him, although Aditya Rane did return to form with a rapid 28, including a humungous six over the clubhouse.

Josh Wood picked up three wickets as Bognor were dismissed for 222.

Bognor CC 1XI.

In response, Oliver Haines and Toby Barton gave Middleton the platform, and 53 from Sean Heather, 64*from Wood and 60* from Harry Hovey saw the home side comfortably over the line.

Bognor were left to rue dropping Heather on 0, but in reality the result was never in doubt, as Middleton's batsmen used the short side boundaries to full effect in striking ten sixes.