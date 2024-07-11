Middleton stalwart Heather takes pride at England call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local cricket stalwart Sean Heather is enjoying a little spot in the England limelight.

The Middleton veteran, well-known across the Sussex Cricket League for his batting feats down the years, has played in two T20 games for the relatively new England over-40s team at Hammerwich in Staffordshire.

And he is scheduled to make his appearance for the side at Arundel Castle today.

Heather, who played for Sussex’s second XI in his younger days after representing all the county’s younger age groups, told us it was an honour to play for the England at an age group that was only given its own team a couple of years ago.

Sean Heather, back row second from right in the England O40s line-up | Picture: England over-40s

“My selection came about when the England set-up was at Arundel Castle talking about playing a fixture there and James Rufey, their chief operating officer, mentioned my name to them.

"There’s a T20 World Cup for over-40 national sides in Pakistan next year and they’ve put on some games this summer to have a look at different players.

"I played in two games v Wales a couple of weeks ago and I played in both.

"The first we won by 130 runs but I was out for one. In the second we lost narrowly. I bowled three overs for 22 runs after having been six not out at the end of our innings.

"It was a brilliant experience. We had the National Anthems and there were proper photos taken.

"It’s a good standard of cricket. The likes of Darren Stevens and Nick Compton have played for the team which shows you it’s pretty serious stuff.

"I am due to play in the match at Arundel (today) so hopefully I can do something! After that, we’ll see what happens."