Middleton took the first of the season’s derby honours with a comfortable Sussex Premier League win at Bognor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bognor won the toss and elected to bat and started well, putting on 60 for the first wicket before the dismissal of the dangerous Ryan Maskell (37).

After that Sam Green (4-35) and Sean Heather (3-39) made regular inroads restricting Bognor to 117-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton would have hoped to have wrapped things up quickly, but a patient partnership of 53 from Oliver Dabinett-Jays (16) and Tanay Avhad (42*) saw a recovery, eventually getting to 197-9 from their 50 overs.

Middleton on the way to reaching their victory target at Bognor

In reply, Middleton started well, getting to 43 before the loss of their first wicket.

Sean Heather joined Toby Barton at the crease and they set about building a partnership to try to take the game away from Bognor.

Barton in particular played beautifully, batting patiently when required and hitting some incredible shots when the Bognor bowlers were off their line and length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued in this vein and brought up his 100 with a huge six over mid-on. He was disappointed to get out with only three runs needed but he had done the damage scoring 114 from 106 balls including 18 4s and four 6s.

Andrew Crookham takes a wicket for Chi Priory Park at Findon

Heather, playing the anchor role, finished 54* and securing a Middleton victory, winning by eight wickets from just 37 overs.

…

Chichester Priory Park are still looking for their first Division 3 West win of the season after a 72-run loss at Findon.

Findon won the toss and decided to bat on a lovely day for cricket and 114 from Alex Stephens was the centrepiece of their total of 290-6, Felix Jordan weighing in with 70. Andrew Crookham took 2-31 for Chi; Mike Smith, the skipper, 2-66.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi’s reply never looked like to take them to the win and they finished on 218-8. Lewis Hawes scored 44 and Mike O’Grady ended on 37 not out.

For Findon, Akarshan Arora took 2-29, Dylan Jobson 2-33 and Bradley Bridson 2-38.

…

Aldwick travelled to Barns Green in Division 5 West and after 10 overs, thanks to Tim Robinson’s 64 and Luke Barkes’ 43, they were 112 -0. Peter Cotterill (43) and Brennan Matla (43*) helped take the score to 249, Jay Dumbrill taking 4-34.

Despite 57 from Matthew Hoyte, Green were all out for 201. Nikki Tabberer took 4-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick’s 2nd XI entertained Petworth Park and scored 258, Ed White scoring 135*, Ian Horner 45*. Park were out for 101. Ollie Smith 9-4, Ian Horner 3-41.

Aldwick 3rds conceded 327 against Eastergate, E Geraets scoring 134 and Jaydon Wellstead taking 3-52.

Aldwick replied with 262, Dan Austin scoring his maiden century, and he shared a partnership of 156 with Jaydon Wellstead 72, his maiden 50.