Mills sets Sussex Sharks triple-win target after Kent Spitifres win at Hove

Sussex Sharks captain Tymal Mills admitted his side “probably need three wins out of the last four” after a two-wicket defeat to Kent left them in a three-way tie for the Vitality Blast South Group’s fourth place.

On a night when Sussex looked certain to complete a priceless Blast double over their old rivals once the Spitfires were reduced to 110-8 in the 16th over, Joey Evison’s 48 not out from 24 balls knocked the stuffing out of the Sharks.

It followed a mixed display with both bat and ball, with Tom Clark top-scoring with 29 before Mills (3-21) and James Coles (1-24 from four overs) put in excellent displays tainted by a couple of wides apiece.

Ollie Robinson put in a performance emblematic of this trend, with his cavalier batting giving Sussex 26 aditional runs to defend at 148 all out and his superb fielding yielding two run outs and an excellent long-on catch, but his three overs with ball in hand bleeding 38 runs.

Sussex celebrate a breakthrough - but victory eluded them | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Following the match, Mills admitted he was ‘disappointed’ with the result.

The Sussex skipper said: “I think we were maybe 15 runs short, if not more. We spoke at half-time that we needed a big response and we knew we were under par, but we knew we had the bowlers to defend it.

“We were committed to the effort for the full 20 overs. I thought we fought really hard with the ball. We kept taking wickets, the energy and the effort was really good.”

Mills added: “The desperation was where I wanted it to be. Some games you need to be calm, and other games you need to be desperate.”

The Sharks appeal for a run-out | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Nonetheless, Sussex will face questions for winning just two of their six home matches so far in their Blast campaign.

With only a test against Surrey to come on Friday 18th June in terms of their home matches, there is a sense Sussex may have missed their chance to make a bigger advantage of conditions at the 1st Central County Ground.

“We’re trying to play good cricket wherever we are,” said Mills. “It’s nothing to do with where we’re playing. It’s just execution on the day.”

Questions about the current set-up will also focus on the batting, with only one player averaging more than 27 with the bat in priceless all-rounder Coles.

Calf injuries to both opener Harrison Ward and middle-order batsman Tom Alsop have disrupted the flow of the line-up, and as the Sharks again lost wickets in clusters on this occasion – sliding from 78-2 to 80-5 – time is running out to get things right.

“Maybe we didn’t have the right intent with the bat, especially after we lost wickets,” admitted Mills. “We could have ran a lot better between the wickets, and that could have been an extra 10 runs. I just think we lacked a little bit of intent and impetus in the middle.”

However, Mills stopped short of hinting at any changes to his line-up. With only 15 players used in the Sharks’ first 10 matches, the likes of Oli Carter, Charlie Tear, Danial Ibrahim and Zach Lion-Cachet have rarely been included in squads, let alone considered for selection.

“I think the squad that we’re putting out is the best squad that we’ve got,” said Mills. “We’ve had to deal with injuries and chop and change slightly, but this is the squad of players that have done well for us in the last 18 months, so I don’t see big changes. It’s just individuals taking that bit more responsibility.”

The pressure reaches another level for Sussex in the next few days, with South Group leaders Somerset almost unassailable, Surrey sitting pretty in 2nd and Glamorgan sneaking ahead into 3rd with 24 points.

Sussex are 5th on Net Run Rate (NRR) for the time being, but are level on 22 points with 4th-placed Hampshire Hawks and 6th-placed Kent Spitfires, who have both played a game more than Sussex with 11 apiece.

Their own fortunes remain in the Sussex players’ hands, therefore, with three away trips to Essex Eagles, Hampshire Hawks and Gloucestershire coming up.

“It’s close,” admitted Mills. “We probably need three wins out of the last four, and you want to go into the last game with all possibilities in your control. We’ve got a busy week this week, and they’ll be two tough games away from home so we need to get winning again soon.”