Monty Panesar and David Gower heading to Arundel as Duke of Norfolk’s XI play Lord’s Taverners

Former England and Sussex star Monty Panesar is set to grace the immaculate Arundel Castle Cricket ground when the Duke of Norfolk’s XI meet the Lord’s Taverners -- and it's all for charity.

Left-arm spinner Panesar is poised to show off his skills in the annual charity match this Friday (August 16) -- and as well as the cricket, spectators can enjoy some wonderful hospitality and fun activities for the kids.

Director of cricket and chief operating officer James Rufey says he is thrilled to be able to host the encounter.

He added: "We are delighted to host the Duke of Norfolk’s XI and the Lord’s Taverners and it should be a wonderful day for all concerned. Of course, the main priority is to raise money for two outstanding youth education charities; our own Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation and the wonderful Lord's Taverners. Both do exceptional work for young people.

Monty Panesar is due to play at Arundel Castle on Friday, August 16 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for PCA)

"We’ll be joined by a host of stars from the world of sport and entertainment on the day with Lord’s Taverners President David Gower umpiring the game and Sky Sports’ Matt Floyd as well as players from the England’s learning disability XI including Alfie Pyle from Sussex."

The Lord’s Taverners exist to positively impact the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality. They work across the UK and beyond to provide inclusive and impactful cricket programmes, empowering young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged communities to develop the knowledge, skills, capabilities and confidence required to overcome the challenges of inequality, raise their aspirations and reach their potential.

And James added: "All funds raised through the day will be shared equally to help both charities positively impact the lives of young people facing the challenges of inequality and give them the tools and confidence they need to learn, grow and succeed."

Gates will open at 9am with entry being £15 for adults and free for under 16s.