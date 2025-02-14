New cricket league in Eastbourne will make sport widely accessible to young people from all backgrounds

A new cricket league is being launched in Eastbourne to make the sport widely accessible to young people from all backgrounds in 2025.

The Cricket District Premier League (CDPL) will be launched in March and will be offered to those who are in Year 8 and below and attend State School.

Cricket District ‘The Home of Cricket Culture’ in conjunction with the University of Brighton and Eastbourne Cricket Club will be the organisers of the League.

In an alliance with Cricket Clubs in the area of Eastbourne under 13 Cricketers who attend State School will have an opportunity to play in the first ever Cricket District Premier League. Neon Cricket will support the project by providing the Playing Kits for the players.

The Cricket District Premier League will be launched on March 2

The ECB and local Cricket Boards have identified that young people who attend State School have less opportunities than their Public School Peers. Eastbourne Cricket Club have also identified that there is an imbalance in the demographic of its young members. And 25% of the club’s young players who attend State School.

The eligibility critieria for the CDPL is players have to be Under 13 and younger, mixed gender, State school attending, local to Eastbourne and the surrounding area (priority will be given to those members of the supporting clubs) and have experience of Hard Ball Cricket.

And to add to the excitement, there will be an NFL Style Draft Combine on Sunday, March 2 at St Andrews where the organisers will have the opportunity to ascertain the levels of skill and ability that the players have. This will enable them to allocate the players into one of the four franchises so they can develop a fair competition. Players will be notified of their selection shortly after March 2, inviting them to the training session on Sunday, April 26. There is a limit to squad size although there is flexibility.

Each player selected will be in one of three franchise teams – The Bisons, The Mavericks, The Night Hawks, and the Raiders. They will play a round robin tournament where each team will play the other three Franchises. These will be evening games on Mondays in May (1 x Pairs Game, 1 x Hundred Game, 1 x T20). After they collate the results of the evening games, there will be a Finals Day which will be a 35 over game. The organisers said they endeavour to balance the opportunities for all the players. The games will be played at The Saffrons.

Cricket District’s Jack Meacher said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to introduce the first-ever Cricket District Premier League! This exciting new mini-franchise tournament is designed to bring together local cricket clubs, giving state school cricketers a unique opportunity to meet new teammates, experience different formats of the game, and play at top-quality facilities.

“Growing up playing cricket at a state school, opportunities were limited—so being able to help create something special for the next generation is awesome! Cricket District will be at the heart of the competition, driving the marketing, capturing standout moments, and keeping an eye out for hidden talents that deserve the spotlight. We’re starting at a local level, but who knows where this could lead if the tournament is a success!

“Stay tuned for more details—we can’t wait to get started!”

Jason Woodford, chair of East Dean Cricket club said: “CDPL will help cricket clubs to engage with kids at State schools so hats off to Eastbourne CC for taking the initiative to both set it up and invite neighbouring Clubs like East Dean & Friston CC to participate. The prize we all seek is to attract new potential to the wonderful world of cricket and we'll be more effective by working together to achieve that goal.”

Graeme Corbishley, chair of Pevensey Cricket Club, said: “One of the main attractions of cricket is as a social game, and getting kids an opportunity to train at great facility with different kids from across the region is brilliant. Thank you to Eastbourne CC and CDPL.”

Key Dates

Sunday 2nd March = The CDPL Combine – 10am to 4pm

Sunday 26th April = Training Day Various times throughout the day

Monday 5th May = Match Day 1 - 6pm start

Monday 12th May = Match Day 2 – 6pm start

Monday 19th May = Match Day 3 – 6pm start

Sunday 22nd June = Finals Day – 35 over game 11am start.