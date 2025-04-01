Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club are making changes as they look to rebuild following a challenging 2024 season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Heaven is head of senior cricket and will oversee the senior section, including four Saturday sides and a Slam T20 midweek team.

Elliot Scott becomes new senior head coach.

Heaven said: “We are looking to progress from last year and therefore we have made some changes to the way in which we tackle senior cricket at the club. I am delighted we have been able to appoint Elliott who has developed as a player and coach from a young age at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Smith will captain the first XI

Scott has over recent seasons been gaining experience, helping coach the junior section while successfully gaining his ECB coaching qualifications.

He and the club feel now is the time to take the step up and coach the senior section.

Scott has played at Chichester Priory Park since 2012 and his commitment and loyalty to the club has now been rewarded.

He is undertaking a degree in sports coaching at Chichester University. Everyone at CPPCC is fully behind him developing himself as a coach and the adult cricket section at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Croker will be second XI captain

Mike Smith becomes the new first team captain. He rejoined the club in 2017 from Bedhampton CC having previously played at Chichester as a junior.

Smith is a talented all-rounder and an established first team player whose performances and leadership qualities are behind the club’s decision to give him the first XI captaincy.

The club and Smith are excited for him to start and are looking forward to him leading the squad.

Matt Croker will be CPP’s new second team captain for the 2025 season. Croker moved to the Chichester in 2023 having previously played at Claverham CC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan Mayne will skipper the midweek Slam team at Chi Priory Park

He is a talented all-rounder who got his highest score last season with a very stylish 125.

Croker brings a huge amount of experience and quality to the team, with his biggest scalp being Dom Bess.

Stan Mayne will captian the midweek T20 side. Already a stalwart of the club although still young, Mayne will bring some new energy and thinking to the team, having played through all the age groups for the club.

The midweek side set out to help offer cricket to those developing their skills or getting back into competitve cricket in a supportive environemt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New head coach Elliot Scott

Chichester PP are always looking for players to come and play. The first and second teams play at Goodwood and the third and fourth teams play mainly at Priory Park. Email [email protected] for information if you are interested.