Haywards Heath CC are looking forward to their return to the Sussex Premier League – and believe they have built a strong squad who can do well in the top flight.

Heath are back in the top division after promotion from Division 2 last summer and captain Callum Smith is relishing the summer ahead.

It will not be easy – they will be up against the likes of last year’s champions Preston Nomads, 2023 winners Cuckfield, East Grinstead, Horsham and Roffey – who they visit for their May 10 opener.

But they are ready to make an impression and have added five new faces to last season’s successful line-up.

Pakistan's Umar Amin is to be player-coach at Haywards Heath | MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

As already reported in the Mid Sussex Times, they have recruited Pakistani international batsman Umar Amin as a player-coach.

Smith said: “I am captain again and we can’t wait for the season to start.

"We have made a number of good signings including Umar, a Pakistan Test player. We’re delighted to bring Umar to the club – we feel it’s a big statement signing.

"We’ve also brought in Joe Maskell in from Burgess Hill, Jonny Phelps, who has come back to the club from Roffey, Joshua Frame, an all-rounder who has played up north and in Australia, and Rafiullah Gul, a seamer from St Peter’s.

"We haven’t lost anyone and have a strong squad which I think gives us a good chance of a successful season.

"Our aim is to establish ourselves as a Premier League club for years to come.”