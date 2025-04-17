New faces boost Haywards Heath ahead of return to Sussex Premier League
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heath are back in the top division after promotion from Division 2 last summer and captain Callum Smith is relishing the summer ahead.
It will not be easy – they will be up against the likes of last year’s champions Preston Nomads, 2023 winners Cuckfield, East Grinstead, Horsham and Roffey – who they visit for their May 10 opener.
But they are ready to make an impression and have added five new faces to last season’s successful line-up.
As already reported in the Mid Sussex Times, they have recruited Pakistani international batsman Umar Amin as a player-coach.
Smith said: “I am captain again and we can’t wait for the season to start.
"We have made a number of good signings including Umar, a Pakistan Test player. We’re delighted to bring Umar to the club – we feel it’s a big statement signing.
"We’ve also brought in Joe Maskell in from Burgess Hill, Jonny Phelps, who has come back to the club from Roffey, Joshua Frame, an all-rounder who has played up north and in Australia, and Rafiullah Gul, a seamer from St Peter’s.
"We haven’t lost anyone and have a strong squad which I think gives us a good chance of a successful season.
"Our aim is to establish ourselves as a Premier League club for years to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.