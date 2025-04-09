Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roffey Cricket Club say they are delighted to welcome two new players for the forthcoming season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Sam Henderson told the County Times: “We’ve got Aaron Joby joining us from Australia and we’ve also signed Drew Hammersley from Findon - and we’re all looking forward to seeing them both in action.”

Joby, 20, comes with a British passport, having been born in Liverpool, and 2025 will be his third season in England after playing for Kirkburton in the Huddersfield league, before returning to join Woolpit CC in Bury St Edmunds last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a talented left-handed opening batsman, wicketkeeper and occasional off-break bowler, in Yorkshire he scored 505 runs and bagged 19 dismissals behind the stumps, while, in Suffolk, he more than doubled that run tally with five centuries from six games in the second half of the season to finish with an average of over 60.

Drew Hammersley has left Findon CC for Roffey - picture by Stephen Goodger

In Australia, where he also has more than two years of coaching experience, equivalent to ECB Level 2, he has played for South Brisbane and Northern Suburbs and is the youngest player in the history of the Queensland Premier League to score more than 150 in an innings.

With a burgeoning reputation as an opening bowler and hard hitting batsman, Hammersley was a junior captain at Findon in 2022 – where he has taken over 200 wickets and scored in excess of 1500 runs – and is keen to experience Sussex Premier League cricket.

Roffey begin their league campaign with a home fixture against Haywards Heath on Saturday May 10.

Henderson said: “I think we have a very good chance of competing in the league, which is where I believe the club should be, as well as having a good couple of cup runs.”