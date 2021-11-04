New Sussex deal for batsman Orr can be a springboard

Ali Orr gets runs during one of his Royal London Cup appearances for Sussex this year / Picture: Getty

Ali Orr has spoken of his joy at signing a multi-year contract extension with Sussex.

The 20-year-old pathway product from Eastbourne CC enjoyed a superlative debut season after signing his first professional contract in April.

In seven Championship matches, Orr scored over 500 runs at an average of nearly 40, including four fifties and a maiden first-class century against Kent in just his third appearance.

He formed a formidable partnership at the top of the order with Tom Haines. The pair’s opening stands averaged over 60 and they added 100-plus together on three occasions.

The Bede’s School star also showed significant promise in white-ball cricket, averaging almost 30 in the Royal London Cup and scoring a century in the match against Worcestershire.

Part of the Sussex Cricket pathway since the age of nine, Orr said: “I am thrilled to sign a new contract with Sussex. It really means so much that the club have faith in me to try and help move forward and play my part in getting Sussex back to winning ways.

“Obviously, we haven’t had the season we would’ve wanted and results didn’t quite go our way at times, but for me I feel like I’ve learned a lot about first-class cricket and found things in my game that work and some things that of course need working on.

“Next season, as well as focussing on making further progress at the top of the order in the Championship and Royal London Cup, I also want to better my skills in the short format and make my debut in the Vitality Blast. Longer term, I hope to make it on a Lions tour and have ambitions of playing for England.

“I would like to express my thanks to Ian Salisbury and James Kirtley this year for their support with my game, all the support staff for helping me develop both physically and mentally, and all my teammates for making me feel so welcome and allowing me to learn so much from them.

“I am also so grateful to everyone I worked with in the pathway programme. It was that that gave me the hunger to become a professional cricketer.