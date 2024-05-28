Newhaven CC gain first win of season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven CC produced an excellent all round team performance of tight bowling, excellent fielding, great catching and steady batting to beat Crowhurst Park in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 6 East.

On a bright sunny day at the NCG (Newhaven Cricket Ground) Newhaven 1st Team Captain, Jonathan Bennett, won the toss and put Crowhurst Park 2's into bat.

They started steadily with Joseph Lovell & Dan Flanagan taking the score to 35 before the first wicket was lost. However, it was tough going against the accurate Newhaven bowling of Lee Pollard, 8 overs, 3 maidens, no wickets for 5 runs and Max Burzler 4 overs, 1 maiden, no wickets for 9 runs.

Wickets then fell regularly and at one stage Crowhurst Park were 90 for 8, before a 9th wicket stand of 52 between Farman Ahmadzai (36) and Sam Byrnes (21) took the score to 142 but 2 quick wickets ended the innings at 142 all out. Star bowler for Newhaven was Jawad Ali taking 4 wickets for 47 runs off his 8 overs. After the tea interval Newhaven commenced their innings & made a solid opening start before Billy Khan was out for 33. Jonathan Bennett came in at number 3 & scored 21 before being dismissed.

Daryl Tullett leads the way with an excellent 52 not out | Submitted picture

Although there was a mini collapse when Seb Osmond for Crowhurst Park took 3 quick wickets, Daryl Tullett anchored the innings finishing on 52 not out when Newhaven scored the winning runs in the 34th over for the loss of only 4 wickets.

This was Newhaven's first win in their fourth league game of the season.

Newhaven 2nd Team comprehensively beat Brighton & Hove 6th Team at Patcham Place, Brighton thanks mainly to a superb 109 from opener Tommy Barclay in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 12 Central/South.

On what looked like a tricky pitch Brighton & Hove 6th Team Captain, Peter Davies, won the toss & put Newhaven 2's into bat. However, this decision quickly backfired as Newhaven made a great start with Tommy Barclay & Dan Norwood attacking the Brighton & Hove bowling. Norwood reached 20 in an opening stand of 71 for the first wicket.

A sunny afternoon in Brighton for Newhaven seconds | Submitted

However, partnerships were the name of the game and with Barclay batting magnificently at one end Newhaven continued to score at over 6 runs per over. Barclay was eventually 8th out with the score at 194 and then a late flourish from Ben Dinnage 13 & Ollie Wells 18 not out, took the score to 226 in the 36th over before Newhaven were all out.

Credit goes to Brighton & Hove bowler, Will Chamberlain, who took 4 wickets for 23 runs in his 6 overs.

In the Brighton & Hove innings only 2 batsmen got into double figures, Calum Manson 16 & Narendran Chellappa 31, before the innings subsided to 77 all out in the 23rd over.

Accurate bowling from Ben Dinnage who took 5 wickets for 15 runs in his 5 overs, supported by 2 wickets each from Connor Read & Dan Norwood kept Newhaven's stranglehold on the game winning the match by 155 runs.