Newhaven Cricket Club pays respects to former players
Respects were led by Newhaven CC Secretary Gary Dove and the players of both sides plus non-playing and life members of Newhaven observed the period of silence. Newhaven CC players wore black armbands for the occasion.
Once the commemoration had taken place and a short shower that prevented the start of play had blown through, the game commenced.
Newhaven captain Orren Wileman won the toss and invited Firle to bat first. The Firle innings never got going and they were all out for 109 in the 33rd over.
Newhaven quickly knocked off the runs scoring 114-3 off 18 overs to win the match, James Woods top scoring with 33 not out.
This result takes Newhaven up to third place in Division 7 East but the defeat keeps Firle at the bottom.