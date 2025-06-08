On an afternoon when the weather was extremely changeable Newhaven CC played Little Common 2nd XI in the Dean Wilson Sussex Cricket League Division 7 East.

Little Common won the toss and invited Newhaven to bat first. They lost 2 early wickets but then a partnership between Jonno Bennett and Tommy Barclay set Newhaven up for a substantial score.

Bennett (61), Barclay (34) followed on by Ian Robinson (59) and Daryl Tullett (35) allowed Newhaven to post 254 all out in their 40 overs.

They then had Little Common on the ropes at 70-3 when heavy rain came down halting the match, causing it to be abandoned – with each team being awarded 10 points.

Jon Sanders from Newhaven Cricket Club's main sponsor, Tasker Osman & Co Financial Accountants, presents a bottle of champagne to the Newhaven CC chairman Dave Bennett

At the break between innings Jon Sanders from Newhaven CC's main sponsor, Tasker Osman & Co. Financial Accountants, presented a bottle of champagne to the Newhaven chairman, Dave Bennett. Tasker Osman have been Newhaven's main sponsor now for 25 years.

Their annual donation of £750 assists the club in providing opportunities for children and adults to play cricket. The money goes towards providing equipment for practice sessions as well as matchday expenses – for example, pitch fees and match balls.

Jon Sanders said: “We are pleased to assist the cricket club as investing in young people and the local community provides long-term benefits to all."

Dave Bennett thanked them for their fantastic support over the past quarter of a century.