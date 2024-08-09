The special match was held to back a project to take over the old Denton Cricket Club ground after that club folded. See pictures on this page and the ones linked, by Paul Trunfull.

Newhaven CC said: “If we manage to raise the money this will help to increase the amount of cricket played within our community and provide more opportunities for the sport in our area.”

Four teams took part in the mini games – the Dockers, the Spartans, the Defenders and the Fisherman, with the Defenders coming out on top. They were led by captain Dan Norwood, winning the Charity Sheild. With raffles, food and drinks, the day raised over £3,000.

1 . Newhaven CC fundraising match pictures by Paul Trunfull (21).jpg Newhaven CC fundraising four-way match Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven CC fundraising match pictures by Paul Trunfull (11).jpg Newhaven CC fundraising four-way match Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven CC fundraising match pictures by Paul Trunfull (6).jpg Newhaven CC fundraising four-way match Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Newhaven CC fundraising match pictures by Paul Trunfull (16).jpg Newhaven CC fundraising four-way match Photo: Paul Trunfull