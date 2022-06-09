Newick, Lewes Priory, Hailsham and Sidley among cricket winners

Newick v Bells Yew Green - Div 5 East

The rain stopped, the sun came out and play started on time as Newick took on Bells Yew Green in division five east of the Sussex League.

Newick lost the toss and asked to field. Bells Yew Green scored 193-8 wickets from their 40 overs.

Rye CC under-11s

Freddie Simmons top-scored with 71 not out. Best of Newick bowling went to Louis Ramsey who took 2-31 from eight overs.

Excellent run-outs were secured by Dan Allen and Matt Hurkett.

In reply the Newick magic worked again. Joe Waylett scored 75 (12 fours, two sixes) from 52 balls - a great start, followed by Matt Sawyer’s 62 not out and Will Sawyer with 40 not out as victory was clinched the loss of two wickets – another well-deserved win for Newick.

Action from Sidley's win over Nutley / Picture: Chris O'Connor

Isfield v Lewes Priory - Div 5 East

Even with three wickets from skipper Huw Williams and a 50 from James Fellows, Lewes Priory’s quality top order took the game away from Isfield, handing them their first defeat of the season.

Despite a good start with the ball, Priory’s top order piled on the runs. Having wickets in hand enabled them to go hard at the end, Priory smashed 203 from the last 20 overs giving Isfield a difficult chase of 292. Williams picked up three wickets towards the end and Halsey was Isfield’s stand-out bowler (1-34)

Despite making a decent start, with Fellows picking up his second 50 of the season, 292 was always a little too much for Isfield.

A lovely scene as Isfield and Lewes Priory prepare to do battle

At 115-1 at drinks Isfield still needed nine an over, something that with good bowling and excellent field placement meant was always out of reach. Contributions from Tungate (42), Thornicroft (26), Halsey (16) and Starnes (16 not out) meant Isfield reach a respectable 225-9.

Isfield will look to bounce back at home to East Dean this week with a 1pm start at The Gudges.

Eastbourne 2nd v Hailsham; Div 4 East

Hailsham top the division after beating Eastbourne twos at The Saffrons.

Hailsham skipper Andrew Anthony lost the toss and Hailsham were asked to bat.

Ciaran Peacock and Ollie McDonald started positively at a solid run rate in the early powerplay.

McDonald departed first, trapped lbw for 19 by Barter (2-38). Pannett departed shortly afterwards, leaving Hailsham 51-2.

Many batsmen got starts without pushing on. Peacock (36), Dawber (25) and Dunning (23) all falling.

Matt Rippengal came in and played a measured innings with lovely strokeplay and hard hitting seeing him reach 50. He was supported by skipper Anthony (34) and Hailsham were eventually bowled out for 242 in the 44th over.

Hailsham knew a big effort was going to be needed in the field.

Anthony and Bellett opened the bowling and Bellett struck first, with Tibble (6) caught. Smith (18) looked to take the game away from Hailsham before Bellett bowled him.

Eastbourne were always playing catch up, and despite lusty blows from Barter in the middle overs, the game seemed to be slipping away.

Ollie McDonald and Shankar Bala looked to use spin to break through and MoM McDonald bowled exceptionally well, taking his first five-wicket haul of the season with 5-38 from nine overs, supported by Bala (1-19). Tom McDonald finished things off as Eastbourne were all out for 131, giving Hailsham 30 points.

Haywards Heath 2nds v Barcombe - Div 5 Central

Haywards Heath 193-7 in 40 overs; Allan Trower 2-9 Joe Wheatley 2-9 Harry Stewart 2-36; Barcombe 191-9 in 40 overs; Will Marler 53 Joe Wheatley 42 Harry Stewart 25. Barcombe lost by two runs.

Barcombe v Crowborough - Div 11 East (North)

Barcombe 156 all out; Keith Savage 35 Dave Apps 28 Duncan Johanson 26; Crowborough 158-3. Crowborough won by seven wkts.

Hailsham 3rd 218-6 v Lewes St Michaels 172 all out - Div 9 East

Hailsham continued their strong run of form, claiming their fourth victory of the season, against Lewes St Michaels.

The hosts got off to a strong start on a good batting pitch with Bobby Williams (67) and Clint Moolman (63) piling on the runs.

Saints' Skipper Pratik Patel (3-27) took crucial wickets to slow the runs. In reply, Lewes made good inroads with Richard Arnold (28), Naweed Zafary (18) batting well.

Thomby Smith (75) looked to be putting Lewes on course for a third successive victory, but he ran out of partners, with Ed Brook taking 3-35 and and Warren Downs and Thomas Mills both taking two wickets apiece to help bowl out the Lewesians for 172.

Rye v Glynde - Div 3

Rye CC’s first XI made it five wins from five with victory over Glynde at The Salts.

Rye posted 214 -9 in 45 overs. Reuben Collingwood with 46 led the early charge, supported by Harry Smeed 22. At 131-5 the game was in the balance.

However Carl Mumba 52 and George Wathen 23 shared a 50 run partnership that saw Rye secure maximum batting points. The pick of the Glynde attack was Rowan Naude with 5-45.

In response Glynde were soon in trouble as Carl Mumba took 3-32 and Glynde were 34-3. James Peck 30 and George Burton-Durham 34 led a recovery, but George Wathen 3-51 and Ryan Dowdeswell 2-4 saw Glynde dismissed for 151 and Rye victors by 63 runs.

* Rye 2nds recorded a second victory of the season with a 97 run victory over Iden at The Park.

* Rye’s U11A team were also victorious defeating Mersham U11A by 90 runs. Rye posted Net Score of 165-5 in the pairs format.Henry Cooke 26, Freddie Furnival 29 and Sam Summerfield 21 led the way. In reply Mersham made 245-12, with Rye bowling and fielding well. Next week the U11b team play Tenterden on Sunday and Mersham on Monday. The A team travel to Ashford. The U15s travel to Ashford on Tuesday and on Thursday the U13 host Mersham.

* On Thursday Rye enjoyed a successful Presidents Jubilee Day, as a David Dee Xl played an Ian Addy Xl. Both former players had passed away in 2020, so the day celebrated their contribution to Rye and Iden Cricket Clubs. Craig Pierce hit 110no as David Dee Xl posted 191. The Ian Addy Xl passed the target with a six and an over to spare. The weather was perfect and the hospitality of Lunch, tea and BBQ was enjoyed by all.

* Rye also presented to Cllr Genette Stevens a Club Cap and Junior Shirt to recognise the contribution of the Rother Community Grant to build new accessible entries to the Pavilion along with a legacy from Richard Merricks. Cllr Stevens pictured with Rye President Phil Merricks and Club Secretary Martin Blincow

Pett 2nds 115 all out; Battle 2nds 116 for 8. Battle won by 2 wickets

Battle, with eight of their team having come through their juniors in the last five years, bowled first having won the toss.

At 93-2 with Gary Line (35) and Nick Soan (23) looking securely set, Pett were eyeing a hefty total. However Louis Berryman (2-19) combined with the tall Michael Dudgeon (2-21) to make inroads. A sharp piece of fielding by Dudgeon at mid-off, throwing down the stumps, lifted the efforts of the young Battle contingent.

Kye Phillips produced a rapid spell to blow away the tail, taking 3-7 and leaving Pett all out for 115. The last eight Pett wickets collapsed in a heap for 22 runs.

Chasing the total was never likely to be easy, especially for a young Battle line-up and against the accurate attack of Pett’s opening seamers in Anthony Bradnum (2-22) and Andy Murphy (2-10). Josh Bourn batted well for 20 with some clean-struck blows but with Chris Mills (2-19) and Stevie Faulkner (2-32) maintaining the pressure, Battle were deep in the mire at 72-8.

With another Battle batsman having been taken ill, it was now up to the final pair to somehow extract the final 44 runs.

To their immense credit Michael Dudgeon (33*) and Berryman (21*) steered their side home with some sharp running and lovely shots, with just two balls to spare.

Nutley 112 (6pts); Sidley 113-5 (30pts)

Sidley chalked up their first league win of the season with a splendid five-wicket victory at home to previously undefeated Nutley.

Craig Ramsden's side bowled their opponents out for 112 in 39.2 overs before knocking off the runs for the loss of five wickets in 33 overs on Saturday.

Cavan O'Connor starred with the ball for Sidley, returning splendid figures of 4-13 from nine overs in the Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East fixture.

Ryan Polton chipped in with two wickets, after Ramsden (1-21 off eight overs) and Amie Anderson (1-20 from nine) had removed both openers cheaply.

With Jamie Ramsden (11) and Dan Reason, who batted very well for 39, putting on 44 for the first wicket, Sidley were always on course in reply.