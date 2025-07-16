Hastings Priory are just 12 points behind Sussex League Division 2 leaders West Chiltington after returning to winning form with a comprehensive victory over Preston Nomads twos at Horntye.

Nomads were all out for 149 after electing to bat as Adam Page took 5-29 – then Caleb Laloo was unbeaten on 61 as Priory reached the target in less than 30 overs.

Skipper Harry Scowen was on the sidelines through injury but said: “Fred Hulbert stepped in as captain and carried on my trait of losing the toss! Preston Nomads chose to bat first which very much suited us. Greg Devlin broke a finger keeping within the first ten overs, meaning Ed Finch took over the gloves and I came on as a sub fielder.

“Fred and Seaver Cowley bowled tightly for no reward, making it difficult for the Nomads batters to score. At the first drinks break, Seaver took over the gloves and kept brilliantly throughout the rest of the innings.

Hastings Priory have been in good form at Horntye this summer | Staff photo

"Fred continued his mammoth bowling spell, while Adam Page came on and continued his fine home form, ending up with his second five-wicket haul of the season.

"Shawn Johnson replaced Fred and also took three wickets. An excellent bowling display meant we bowled out Nomads out for under 150.

"In reply, Caleb Laloo and Iden McCleave got us off to a really solid start, before Iden was dismissed for 30, and shortly after Ryan (Joe Lamb) Hoadley was trapped in front of the stumps.

"Shawn joined Caleb and moved things along nicely. Caleb finished 60 not out and Ed finch five not out to see us win comfortably by five wickets.

"It was a great performance and gives us plenty of confidence going into this week’s trip to Brighton and Hove.”