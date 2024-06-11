Nomads too strong for Bognor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston Nomads continued their perfect start to the year as their batters put on a clinic against Bognor on Saturday.

Nomads batted first for the fifth consecutive game, and their star-studded line-up blitzed a classy 338 all out, underpinned by a masterful 137 from Sussex's Zac Lion-Catchet and a brutal 102 off only 46 balls from Jonty Jenner.

Despite the carnage, Bognor could not be accused of a poor performance, ensuring no other batsman passed 18, and by taking ten wickets, the away side both ensured damage limitation and maximum bowling points. There were three wickets apiece for Aditya Rane, Theo Beynon-Ayres and Mike Harris.

In response, Bognor needed something outstanding to chase 339, but high-quality bowling from Nomads ensured the result was largely a formality.

Aditya Rane bowls for Bognor.

Bognor found themselves on the wrong side of a couple of marginal decisions, but had the rub of the green gone the other way, it would still likely not have been enough.

A defiant 47 from Harris and runs for both Ryan Maskell and Ollie Jays were the high points as Bognor were dismissed for 207, taking 14 points from defeat.