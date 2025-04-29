Notts clinical in Trent Bridge win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Ccc continued their hugely exciting 2025 Rothesay Division One campaign with a visit to wonderful Trent Bridge Nottingham.

The weather perked up from an overcast cool start to reveal a sun filled last day under blue skies. The stadium looked resplendent.

It was my turn to drive so on Friday 25th I got up early full of the adventure to come. The Kia Rio gassed up and front brakes readily fixed. By 7am with Bryan and John on board we headed north and got to our accommodation by 10.30. We had hired a flat just down the road for the duration.

We got in the ground layered up under grey skies with a stiff breeze blowing. It was quite chilly. The pitch, tinged with greenery, looked a bit of a seamer’s paradise. Sussex had been slung in.

Bry remarked 'a bad toss to lose'. We started the day high up in the Radcliffe Road Stand right behind the bowler’s arm. Tom Haines couldn't maintain his excellent start to the season out 2nd ball. In fact, it was an altogether 'uncomfortable' 1st hour for all Sussex connections.

We were 4 down for next to nothing and swaying. However, Oli Carter (46) and James Coles (37) produced a mature and measured response getting us to lunch and beyond.

A partnership of 57 gave the tail a platform. FHP scored a diligent 30. 169 all out doesn't seem a lot but in the circumstances, I think all of us were a little relieved. Man of the Match and Notts skipper Haseeb Hameed then produced an opening master class calmly taking his side ahead at Stumps.

We had tea in the famous Trent Bridge Inn before retiring for an early night.

The skies had cleared on Saturday as we looked forward to a big day. Robinson and Seales quickly got into their work taking quick 1st session wickets. Sussex clutching a volley of noteworthy catches. The session clearly belonging to the visitors. However, the Notts tail were allowed to dig in after lunch making game defining runs. Josh Tongue at 10 scoring a quick 39. The hosts finishing 131 in front.

Haines (64) and Lamb dug in well to forge a nice start. However, the effort stalled late in the day. Runs never really flowed as Haines fell to perhaps the catch of the match. O'Neil plucking one virtually off the deck caught and bowled. The day ended with the visitors 7 down but 80 odd in front.

At Stumps we wandered back to the flat rested up and then headed into town by bus. The city was buzzing, and we had a superb night out even enjoying a bit of 'dad' dancing in the Slug and Lettuce. A very late night indeed!

The sun was in complete control for the last day. Warm blue skies and dry. With three wickets left there was talk of getting 150 ahead. Skipper John Simpson is having a very solid season, and his 74 runs eased us to 144 in front. On a hot day where the pitch was now a road both Hameed and Duckett threw the bat around with ease. The hosts running out worthy and ready 9 wicket winners in double quick time.

We were back in Mid Sussex for 7pm.

On reflection while it was a brilliant adventure and honour to be watch Sussex in an iconic venue one has to give our hosts huge congratulations. They won most of their battles, bowled with aggression, fielded with intensity and in skipper Hameed they look Title contenders. For Sussex it was a three-day Division One wake up call.

My Sussex mom was Oli Carter who earned his side some breathing space on day one with a solid 40 odd. After ‘getting away’ with one against Surrey and losing at Trent Bridge the club need a moral boosting win. We have a huge chance coming up when we take on bottom club Worcestershire at Hove on 9th May. It’s parading as a must win game.

Let's Go Grab It!

Cobo 28/4/25