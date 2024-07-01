Opening partnership seals win for Ashling CC
The short trip to Lavant saw Ashling CC openers Sharon Tauro (75) and Stuart Cameron (40) feature in a match winning opening partnership of 121, the biggest for a number of years in the Club, as they finished on 167/7 in their timed innings.
The run chase saw Lavant CC set off at a fast pace with 54 on the board in the first ten overs however some fine catching and bowling from the Ashling CC side saw them end 52 runs short of their target.
Mention goes to Charlie Colley (5/30) and Stuart Cameron (3/17) for their outstanding bowling performances.
