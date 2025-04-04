Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After ten seasons away from the County Championship Division 1, Sussex make their triumphant return in 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riding high off winning Division 2 ahead of tough competition from Yorkshire, Middlesex and Northamptonshire in 2024, Paul Farbrace’s side have voiced their confidence about continuing a remarkable upward trajectory.

Farbrace has spoken of “aiming to win Division 1” this season, although the 57-year-old’s more private vision is to challenge for the title in a year or two’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of the timeframe, Farbrace believes his relatively young squad to be special.

The Sussex squad and coaching and support staff | Darren Cool Images

Knowing they have an underdog tag around their necks, Sussex will try to upset several established titans of English red ball cricket as they aim for a season of consolidation both on and off the pitch.

Club health

After a tumultuous few years with Covid 19 and the redevelopment of the south-west corner of the club’s Eaton Road home, Sussex have finally emerged with the relative financial stability they wished for.

In their latest annual report, published a few days ago, the club posted an operating deficit of £162,000 for the year ending October 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

While appearing dramatic, this figure is best considered in combination with a profit of £796,000 for 2022/23.

The previous year’s figures included profits from the sales of all 37 apartments within the newly-built Tate Residences, based above the Sussex Cricketer pub.

Some of the deficit in 2023/24, meanwhile, is attributed to the delay in securing tenants for the three office spaces on the site – although these are now filled.

Club Chair Jon Filby mentions in his latest report to members “plans which will enable increased income from our historic site at Hove”, while suggestions were made in 2024 that the north-east area of the ground could be redeveloped to house a women’s team pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to innovative thinking within the club, Sussex are set to benefit from windfall payments from sales of Hundred franchises this season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are set to distribute revenue from the more than £500 million they raised from selling 49% of each franchise, which will reach the 18 first-class counties and Marleybone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2025.

This one-off payment is expected to be in the region of £25-£30 million for clubs like Sussex and has been praised by Filby, Club Treasurer Glenn Douglas and head coach Paul Farbrace.

Farbrace said: “The money that's coming from the Hundred should set aside any financial concerns about ‘we need to play lots of T20 to make money.’ It should now be about what's the best structure for the game of cricket in this country going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the club’s Annual Report, Douglas stressed that “any monies received will need to be used to secure the future of the club and cricket in Sussex for the long term.”

County Championship

Despite the optimism currently ringing around Hove, Sussex have a huge challenge on their hands to survive in Division One.

Returning after nine seasons in Division Two – and the tenures of five head coaches – the Hove-based side are shorn of the experience other sides boast. Indeed, only five members of their 2025 squad have previously played Division One cricket.

Ollie Robinson played 11 times and Fynn Hudson-Prentice made one appearance on debut in 2015, while Tom Alsop, Danny Lamb and John Simpson all garnered their top-tier experience elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leadership of Simpson and Lamb will again be crucial after Farbrace recently praised the pair as “excellent signings who made it look like I know what I'm doing.”

This is just as well, considering they are his most aggressive signings since taking charge in December 2022.

Last season, a similarly controversial move saw Cheteshwar Pujara thanked for his service and moved on.

The former Indian Test player was Sussex’s most dependable batsman for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but after discipline issues in a young squad spiralled, the decision to switch the captaincy to Simpson marked the beginning of the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should not be forgotten that, despite playing only six further matches, Pujara still ended the 2024 season as Sussex’s fifth-highest red ball run scorer.

The task of replacing his runs will be just as important as targeting wickets with the old ball, meaning Sussex have much to prove against some formidable opposition.

Key Players: In their fight for wickets, it would be churlish to look beyond Robinson, Jayden Seales and Jaydev Unadkat as Sussex’s key bowlers.

The trio combined for 85 FC wickets last season, 15 more than the total of the other six seam bowlers the county used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Carson will also attract attention after ending 2024 as the County Championship’s second-highest wicket-taking spinner.

Similarly to the only man above him, Hampshire’s Liam Dawson, Carson can only keep producing his brilliance and accept it is England’s error if they do not select him.

Finally, with the bat, there is immediate pressure on Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes to form an effective opening partnership.

26-year-old Haines has had more opening partners than he can fit on two hands since his 2016 debut, and in 36-year-old Hughes, while there may not be longevity, there is an ebullient figure desperate to prove his late blooming can become a sustained career swansong.

Prediction: 8th of 10

T20 Blast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After openly admitting that Sussex “slightly overachieved” in T20 cricket last season, Farbrace has targeted a return to Finals Day in a competition the club has always made the most of.

Captain Tymal Mills led the team with real skill in 2024, and despite still not being asked to skipper any international franchises over the winter, the 32-year-old has grown in confidence.

Mills has admitted he feels the Blast’s group stage is “too long” at 14 matches, but any changes will only be introduced in 2026 at the earliest.

Longevity, therefore, remains the key to success this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex were fortunate to only suffer one major injury in last year’s competition – Lamb’s shoulder issue – and only used 17 players across 16 matches.

They will look to replicate this in 2025, despite needing to switch overseas players halfway through as Australians Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu trade places.

Jofra Archer, meanwhile, is unlikely to feature at any stage of the competition, with England’s limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa overlapping with the start and end of the Blast.

Key Players: After ending 2024 as the Blast’s highest run-scorer and fourth-highest wicket-taker respectively, it is hard to look past Hughes and Mills to be Sussex’s stars again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Harrison Ward and all-rounder James Coles made good on their promise in the format last season and will be expected to make strides again.

Spin remains key to any form of T20 success, too, and Carson’s white ball development was significant in 2024. He and Archie Lenham – still just 20 years old – will pick up a large number of the overs.

Prediction: 4th of 9 in South Group, Quarter-Final exit

One-Day Cup

Historically Sussex’s weakest competition, the last two seasons in the One-Day Cup have kept up with tradition.

After a surprise Semi-Final run in 2022, Sussex have sidelined 50-over cricket under Farbrace and rotated their squad heavily while their biggest stars play in The Hundred.

This year, however, the signs are more positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex’s winter recruitment has seen three players drafted in specifically for white ball cricket, and George Thomas, Nantes Oosthuizen and Troy Henry will be expected to push for ODC starts.

At the very least, the trio will make those who failed in 2023 and 2024 work harder for their places.

Furthermore, there is a change in the head coach role, with batting coach Grant Flower set to take over the reins in August while Farbrace spends time with Sussex’s Academy.

Given the last four winners of the competition are Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Kent and Glamorgan again, the opportunity for another smaller county to come through and win a trophy is tantalising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex still regard the ODC as their third and lowest priority, but their continuing policy of not employing an overseas player for what Farbrace describes as “effectively a second XI competition” could pay off this year.

Having won just two matches in the competition in the past two seasons, though, any hint of life would be regarded as progress this year.

Key Players: With half a dozen first-choice players set to be at The Hundred and senior heads like Simpson and Haines likely to be rested for a couple of matches, responsibility will fall on the likes of Oli Carter and Henry Crocombe to step up this season.

Carter has already shown in pre-season that he can pressure the top six in all formats, catching the eye with a knock of 102 against Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crocombe, meanwhile, has developed into a considerably more dangerous fast bowler under the tutelage of James Kirtley and the England Lions coaching team in the past 12 months.

Tom Clark and Sean Hunt will view the competition with similar hunger to rubber-stamp red ball roles, while in any absence of Simpson and Haines, Clark or Hudson-Prentice could be asked to step up as skipper.

Prediction: 3rd of 9 in Group B, Quarter-Final exit