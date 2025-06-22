Overseas star de Villiers hits another blistering century as Horsham beat Bognor, Roffey lose at Middleton

Horsham celebrate as Bertie Foreman traps Ben Woolnough lbw at Bognor | Picture: Chris Hatton

Horsham completed a clinical win at Bognor’s Regis Oval, winning with 20 overs unused, to stay top of the table 18 points clear of Preston Nomads, while Roffey slip to third after a very disappointing defeat away to Middleton.

At Bognor, Horsham inserted the hosts, who recovered from 42-2 with a stand of 71, only for in form Bertie Foreman to take five wickets, just as he did for Sussex 2nds in their win over Leicestershire 2s at Horsham two days previously. After prolific skipper Ryan Maskell had gone for 22, Absar Muhammad top scored with 79, and there was 66 from Oliver Dabinett-Jays and – helping Bognor recover from a parlous 136-7 - 53 from Josh Sargeant, but, with two wickets apiece from Ollie Sheen and George Briance, six other batsmen only managed to contribute 14 runs between them and a target of 254 seemed light against Horsham’s strong batting line up.

Replying, the cruelty of cricket was amply demonstrated when Horsham’s Charlie Tear departed for one, having just scored an unbeaten 317 for Sussex seconds. Captain for the day Joe Willis made 76, and Matt de Villiers posted yet another blistering century – this time from 54 balls, including 14 fours and 5 sixes and when he was out, 25 from Foreman and 39 not out from Nick Oxley soon ended Bognor’s misery, whose seventh straight defeat leaves them marooned at the bottom of the table 41 points below relegation threatened Ifield. Willis told the County Times: “Matt’s impact has been very significant – one of the key reasons why we’re top of the league, and Bertie also played a huge hand with 5 wickets on a pitch that offered little.”

Roffey elected to field at Middleton, where evergreen Sean Heather scored a painstaking 57, supported with thirties from James Barker and new skipper Harry Hovey, and 40 Tom Baily, but, with progress relatively restrained, a modest target seemed likely, only for Josh Wood to hit a rapid 53, taking Middleton to a useful, but not killer 270-6, despite two wickets each for Tom Barnes, Drew Hammersley and Will Fenwick, dropped catches boosting Middleton’s cause. Responding, Roffey were soon 12-1, but ever reliable Matt Davies made 72 and Aaron Joby 42, yet, while four other batsmen reached double figures, wickets tumbled, with 106-1 becoming 157-9 with the asking rate soaring. With nobody seeking to shut up shop, Roffey slid to an 81 run defeat with 43 balls still available, skipper Sam Henderson saying: “We gave them 40 more than we would have liked, and our catching let us down today.”

Horsham's Ollie Sheen bowls Bognor's Charlie Jays | Picture: Chris Hatton

Having eliminated both Guildford and Sunbury in the National Cup, Middleton will soon host Ealing in that competition.

Elsewhere there were 7 wicket wins for Ifield v East Grinstead, Preston Nomads v Haywards Heath and Three Bridges, who chased down 344 to beat Cuckfield, with opener George Thomas finishing on 190 not out.

On Saturday Roffey welcome neighbouring Horsham. The other Premiership fixtures are - Cuckfield v Ifield, East Grinstead v Preston Nomads, Haywards Heath v Bognor and Middleton v Three Bridges