Henry Crocombe has committed his future to Sussex CCC with a contract extension.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old fast bowler will remain with his home county until at least the end of 2026.

Another product of the Sussex Cricket Pathway, Crocombe made his debut at the age of just 19 in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy. Since then, he has gone on to make 36 first-class appearances, claiming 69 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Crocombe, who was born in Eastbourne, played a pivotal role in Sussex's promotion campaign, helping the team secure promotion back to Division One of the County Championship.

Henry Cromcombe in white-ball action for Sussex | Picture: Sussex CCC

His performance in September, where he claimed 4-22 runs in just 6.1 overs against Gloucestershire, was instrumental in sealing Sussex's return to the top flight in thrilling fashion in Bristol.

Those performances towards the end of the season resulted in a maiden selection for the England Lions over the winter.

Former Bedes School pupil Crocombe, said: “I am delighted to have signed an extension at my boyhood club Sussex. I love playing here and it was amazing to play a part in winning Division Two last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get going in Division One this season and show how strong our squad is and what we can do as a team.”

Sussex Men’s Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “We are all delighted that Henry has extended his contract to stay at Hove for at least the next two seasons.

“Henry has made huge strides on and off the field in the last eighteen months, and it was brilliant to see him playing a key part in the final part of the promotion season.

“Henry has worked incredibly hard with James Kirtley to make sure he has a technique that allows him to be more consistent, whilst being able to maintain his high level of pace. We are all looking forward to seeing Henry start this coming season and build on the end to the 2024 season.”