Pavillion End named after club stalwart
David’s contribution to Southwater Cricket Club cannot be overstated with more than 48 years service as a player; captain; committee member; chairman; and president.
He is also responsible for establishing and administrating the “SCC 100 Club”, which has raised thousands of pounds for the club, funding significant improvements to the playing facilities including sightscreens, covers and mobile net.
In attendance at the ceremony dedicating the pavillion end in David’s name were David’s daughter, Nicola and her husband, and members of the management committee.
