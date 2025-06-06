Scott Lenham is keeping his Eastbourne CC team’s feet firmly on the ground after a flying start to their bid to return to the Sussex Premier League.

The Saffrons team have won all four matches so far to go clear at the top of Division 2.

With the seconds also enjoying a perfect start to their league season, it’s an exciting time for the club – and first XI skipper Lenham wants everyone to enjoy it – and carry it on.

"After a strong pre-season, we were confident and fully prepared heading into the first league game,” Lenham said.

Eastbourne 1st XI skipper Scott Lenham

"We’d put in the work and we genuinely believed we were in the best possible shape to start on the front foot.”

Eastbourne have beaten Buxted Park, Mayfield, West Chilts and relegated Worthing so far, while tomorrow brings their next test away to Roffey twos.

Lenham said: “I’d say the win at West Chiltington was probably the pick of the four. We were put in to bat under challenging conditions, so to post 235 was a great effort and one we felt was very competitive on the day.

Eastbournes CC's Jack Meacher

"With the ball, it was a real team performance – the spinners were particularly effective through the middle overs, both in containment and taking key wickets.

"West Chilts are a strong side, so to go there and come away with a win was incredibly satisfying.”

That was typical of Eastbourne’s effort so far – with everyone chipping in at different times.

“I don't think we can single anyone out at the moment – everyone’s contributing with match-winning performances, which has been fantastic to see,” Lenham said.

"It’s been especially pleasing to see the new signings hit the ground running and slot seamlessly into the squad, on and off the field.”

But there is no getting ahead of themselves.

Lenham added: “It’s all about taking things one game at a time and making sure we enjoy our cricket. That’s been a key message each week – keep doing what we’re doing, enjoying it… I believe that brings out the best in us as a squad. If we maintain that approach, hopefully the results will follow and we’ll see where we are come September.”