Pevensey cricketers raise money in memory of tragic Anna

Pevensey sixes in full swing / Picture: A Llewellyn-Smith, 2wordsPhotography

Teams comprised adult and junior players and played competitively amid much fun and banter. Cricket balls were donated by Keeley Cricket.

The aim was to score as many runs as possible in the five-over innings, so big hits and boundaries were aplenty.

The tournament opened with a trumpet rendition of Jerusalem by the club captain and music continued with the younger players finding appropriate tunes to welcome the teams.

A great selection of cakes and cookies helped keep playing stamina levels up and there was plenty of noise from the juniors, heckling the seniors. In a round-robin format, the highest score in one innings from 30 balls was 70. After the group stages, two teams, Go Big or, Go Home and 99 Problems But The Switch Ain’t One, were on equal points and runs scored, forcing a bowl-off.

Following a third-fourth place play-off, the final began. An even greater score of 73 was posted by Lozza’s Legends, including junior Josh’s first six, over the clubhouse, and many other boundaries were hit. This score proving too high for 99 Problems.

How fitting that Anna’s son Lozza should be on the winning team and nominated and awarded player of the tournament, for his 14 not out and two wickets taken.

It was an excellent day, supporting a family in the Pevensey community, raising £300 towards the fund set up in Anna’s memory. It’s hoped this will become an annual charity event.