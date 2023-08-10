BREAKING
Picture special: Aussies end ‘Grey Ashes’ tour on high note at Littlehampton

The final game of the Grey Ashes between the England and Australian seniors’ teams was played out in windy and wet conditions at Littlehampton Cricket Club.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

The sides managed to get 34 overs in per side despite the weather’s best efforts to beat them. Australia batted first and made 229/4 with 72 for Peter Jenson and 56 not out for all-rounder Bill Blair. England replied with 199/9, Mel Hussain – brother of former England captain Nasser – scoring 40 and Chris "Noddy" Dearden 35 off 19 balls. Best bowler was Bob McGhee with 3/43 from his seven overs. England won the series 3-2.

Littlehampton Clapham & Patching CC were great hosts. They worked tirelessly all day, provided a quality batting track in the middle of the square and produced a massive and delicious tea. The game was followed by a final gala dinner at the Ardington Hotel in Worthing where the food , service and camaraderie was wonderful.

This was the Australian seniors’ second visit to Sussex during their tour. They’d earlier played Sussex seniors at Horsham. Organisers of the two games in Sussex thanked sussexworld.co.uk, the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette – plus our sister paper the West Sussex County Times – for helping to promote seniors’ cricket. It also got a slot on Sky Sports Cricket when Nasser interviewed his brother about the series.

