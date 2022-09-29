Picture special: Keymer and Hassocks reward cricket’s next generation

James Doyle was most improved player

This year over 140 junior members took part in activities.

As well as being fun, cricket develops resilience, responsibility, application and relationships between peers.

As well as awards in all age categories they also gave out some special awards.

Grassroots awards for volunteering winner Ethan Turner

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included recognition of Will Brownsell's double hundred, the first in the club's history.

They gave thanks to some of the parents helpers and volunteers that make it all possible.

And they welcomed Matt Parsons from Sussex CCC, who gave out club awards for sportsmanship, volunteering, achievement and improvement.

An award for sportsmanship went to Ossie Bruce. The grassroots awards for volunteering was won by Ethan Turner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An award for sportsmanship went to Ossie Bruce

Lewis Moody picked up the Player of the Year prize, while James Doyle was rewarded as most improved player. William Brownsell was rewarded by Head Coach Ross Watkins for a double century (203 not out from 125 balls).

KHCC will be looking for more players next year (especially girls). Also, if anyone fancies helping the coaches they'd love to hear from you.

William Brownsell is rewarded by Head Coach Ross Watkins for his double century

Advertisement Hide Ad