Picture special: Sun shines for first full weekend of Sussex Cricket League

By Steve Bone
Published 12th May 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 17:20 BST
The top division of the Sussex Cricket League has four teams sharing the lead after the first weekend – with Bognor, Preston Nomads, Hastings and Three Bridges all picking up 30 point wins.

Bognor beat reigning champions Cuckfield by 27 runs, Nomads won by five wickets at Middleton, Hastings beat Roffey by eight runs – both sides totalling more than 300 – and Bridges hammered Worthing by nine wickets.

The East Grinstead-Horsham game was off, with the EG ground still affected by the extremely wet conditions of the past few months.

In Division 2, five sides picked up 30-point opening day wins – Rottingdean beat Burgess Hill by 70 runs, Haywards Heath won by 35 runs at Buxted Park, St James Montefiore won by three wickets at Eastbourne, Ifield won by nine wickets away to Nomads twos and Mayfield won by three wickets at West Chilts.

In Division 3 West, there were first-day wins for Pagham, Roffey twos, Findon, Billingshurst and Steyning – see pictures from Steyning’s thrilling four-run win at home to Littlehampton on this page and the ones linked.

And in Division 3 East, Bolney, Brighton & Hove, Crowhurst Park, Cuckfield twos and Rye were the winning sides.

You can get all the latest at sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/home every weekend.

Action between Steyning CC and Littlehampton CC

Action between Steyning CC and Littlehampton CC

Action between Steyning CC and Littlehampton CC

Action between Steyning CC and Littlehampton CC

