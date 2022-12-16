More than 40 racing fixtures are taking place across Great Britain this Christmas – and three are in Sussex.

A day at the races is the perfect way to spend time with family and friends outdoors over the festive period. Great British Racing says that with three fantastic fixtures taking place in Sussex across two racecourses, racing offers affordable family days out with the chance to experience thrilling racing action and enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Under-18s race free at all fixtures, so a day at the races is the perfect winter occasion that all the family will remember.

There will be an abundance of festive activities for all the family to enjoy across the fixtures including live music and Christmas food and drink.

A day at the races at Plumpton or Fontwell could make a great family day out this Christmas | Picture: Great British Racing

The Festive Fun Raceday takes place at Plumpton Racecourse on Tuesday, December 20. There will be live music in the Paddock Bar playing festive classics, but racegoers will want to make sure they arrive early, as the first 300 people through the door will be treated to a glass of mulled wine, a mince pie and a Santa hat.

Fontwell Park’s gates will open on Boxing Day morning for a great Sussex seasonal ritual as thousands of racegoers escape the chaotic Christmas celebrations - and take up a wonderful chance to get some fresh air and walk off the Christmas pudding.

Boxing Day Racing at Fontwell boasts a brilliant atmosphere and a host of family fun going alongside seven exhilarating horse races.

The atmosphere and cheers continue throughout the day as the second most prestigious race in England, The King George VI Chase, staged at Kempton, is played on the big screen for everyone to see.

Premier Admission Tickets and hospitality/restaurants are likely to sell out and Fontwell officials highly recommend booking in advance.

All festive fixtures in Sussex:

Tuesday 20th December – Plumpton Racecourse: Festive Fun Raceday

Monday 26th December – Fontwell Park Racecourse: Boxing Day Raceday

Monday 2nd January – Plumpton Racecourse: Goodwin Racing Sussex National Raceday