'Poor decisions ... not good enough' - Farbrace admits Sussex were well off pace in innings loss to Essex

Sussex crumbled to their first home County Championship defeat of Paul Farbrace’s three-year reign as Essex completed a dominant victory by an innings and 39 runs.

After three attritional days where Sussex slumped to 204 all out and then Essex piled on the runs to reach a first-innings lead of 300, the hosts had a tough task to salvage anything from the contest.

Despite another fine James Coles knock, which left him on 99 overnight, before a sweep for four to take him to a seventh First Class century, Sussex ultimately fell short of parity in a disappointing effort.

The result leaves them fourth in the County Championship Division One table at the time of writing, slipping one place after arguably their worst red ball performance of the season.

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates after dismissing James Coles of Sussex in the first innings - but Coles was one of the few to shine for the hosts (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On a Day 4 where free entry was offered to fans, the miserly turnout hinted at just how improbable Sussex’s task was.

With Coles resuming on 99, the crowd, in all of their double-figure glory, heartily cheered Coles sweeping Matt Critchley’s fourth delivery of the day for four to reach his century.

Three wickets remained with another 50 runs to knock off to avoid an innings defeat, and before Essex even had a chance to take the new ball in the seventh over, Sussex had slipped.

Ari Karvelas was caught behind off Simon Harmer without adding to his overnight score of 4, meaning just Henry Crocombe and Gurinder Sandhu remained as partners for Coles.

Ultimately, Sussex’s form man of the summer holed out to a catch from Jamie Porter, with Harmer again the man to take his wicket.

Crocombe and Sandhu never stood a chance of knocking off the remaining 39 runs to at least make Essex bat, and the former was consequently bowled by Critchley in the 83rd over of the innings.

Sussex’s defeat – just their second of the County Championship season – drops them to fourth in the Division One table after Somerset’s win against Durham.

The Hove-based side remain in title contention, with leaders Nottinghamshire and second-placed Surrey only a maximum bonus point win above them in terms of points. However, Sussex will also be warily looking down the table, with all sides from 5th to 8th very much capable of reeling them in.

There is enough of a gap to the relegation places, currently occupied by Yorkshire and Worcestershire, to avoid sweating, but the next fixture is key.

Farbrace’s side face a trip to Scarborough next week, and having been well beaten at the same venue in 2024, they will know much has to go right for them to succeed.

Farbrace said: “We made poor decisions to get bowled out for 200 on that pitch. You're asking for trouble, because if you don't score your runs in the first innings, very seldom do you get yourself out of a hole, and they proved the way they batted.

“For them to get 500, 300 behind, and for us to lose two early wickets with two decent deliveries in our second innings. Let's be honest, apart from James Coles and Tom Alsop in the second innings, we just haven't played anywhere near as well as we can do, but more importantly, as we need to.”

With Sussex only winning one session in the match, when Coles and Alsop put on a 151-run stand in the afternoon session on Day 3, Farbrace was also asked why his side had been unable to get a foothold in the match.

Farbrace said: “Our batting and our bowling in this game have not been good enough. It's certainly not Division One standard.

“We knew we were going to have tough days, but to string three and a half together in the same game is really disappointing and really frustrating.

“I'm not pointing the finger at the players. I'm pointing the finger at myself, and I've got a lot of thinking to do. What can I do better? How can I help players get better?”

Farbrace was asked about two absentees from the match – Ollie Robinson and Tom Clark.

On Robinson’s chances of being fit for Scarborough, the head coach said: “None at all. He won't be available now until the back end of the [One-Day Cup].

“He had an injection in his groin on Wednesday, so he's got a period of time now to get himself fitter and stronger and be ready for the Championship run-in.

“He's out of playing for probably a month, and then we'll look to bring him back in through the [One-Day Cup] back-end and maybe play three of the last four games, and then get him ready for the final three Championship games.

“We've seen in this game that we could have done with his bowling, but he wasn't available. And we need him fit and strong to help us.”

Farbrace added that he hoped Sean Hunt would be available by the midway point of the One-Day Cup, while Jaydev Unadkat would bolster his bowling options in the final three Championship matches.

On the batting order and Clark’s absence from the defeat, Farbrace added: “He's just been left out. He hasn't scored enough runs in Championship cricket.

“We stuck with him for the last couple of games to give him an extra go, but he hasn't played well enough, and you know, he's now in the second team to score runs.

“Disappointingly, he got 35 against SACA at Horsham this week, which has been a little bit of a trend in his season.

“We need Tom to be scoring 130s and 230s, not 30s. So he's got a bit of time now to play second team cricket and hopefully get some runs.”

Sussex (204 & 261) lose to Essex (504) by an innings and 39 runs