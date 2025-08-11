Portsmouth clinch 40-run victory over Ashling

Tell us your club news.

Under sunny skies at Down Street on Sunday, Portsmouth Academics enjoyed a high-scoring day, clinching a 40-run victory over Ashling.

The visitors, batting first on a firm pitch, set the tone with a strong start, amassing an impressive 256/3, highlighted by G Singh's unbeaten 112.

The home team put up a spirited chase, with Sharon Tauro's unbeaten 93 leading the charge, supported by partnerships with Osama Shah (31) and James Bailey (25 not out).

Despite their best efforts, they fell short in what was an entertaining afternoon of cricket.