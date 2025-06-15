Preston Nomads 4th XI v Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI

On a breezy afternoon North of the downs, Nomads skipper Malorie Short won the toss and elected to bat first on what appeared to be an excellent wicket. A sensible choice given that two young Wickers had been dropped at the nearby Poynings ground leaving Harry Dorgan with only 9 fielders at his disposal for the first 45 minutes!

Dorgan marshalled his diminished forces well and despite a lack of early wickets Nomads were kept on a tight rein.

Gary Mussen bowled Gary Hector for an early success, but Luke Schildkamp (38) and Luke Owen(30) batted steadily until Skip Dorgan put paid to their ambitions. When he then bowled youngster Jack De Waal for a golden duck the away side were hoping for a major breakthrough but Julian Musto’s 45 and Sam Collyer’s 23, enabled by some dropped chances, saw Nomads towards a respectable total of 192 all out from 40 overs.

They should probably have posted around 220 but fell away badly towards the end of the innings.

Mussen bowled well for his three wickets for 26 from 9, Dorgan also had three but for a rather expensive 61 and Tom Bell bowled 4 good overs at the death taking 2 for 11.

Southwick and Shoreham began well in their chase, Adam Walter looking in fine fettle and Dean Ghasemi playing sensibly but when Captain Short brought herself and Schildkamp into the attack the match swung dramatically in Nomads favour. Ghasemi swished across the line and was bowled; Farhad Barakzai struggled to 12 from 52 balls before a merciful run out.

The asking rate rose against good line and length bowling as various forlorn batters found ways of getting bowled, including the impressive Walter having hit 40 from 70 balls. Harry Price managed 17 with three fours and Mussen scored 13 last knockings as the Wickers shrank to 125 all out from 37 overs. Short and Schildkamp finished with impressive figures taking to 2 wickets each, Danny Carey-Poynting also pocketing a couple.

Dorgan said post-match: "We were a bit sloppy in the field which gave them an extra 40 runs. We made a good start to the chase, but our middle order couldn’t see us home."

At Buckingham Park the seconds took on East Preston 2’s and suffered a heavy defeat, on being asked to bat an opening 116 partnership from Colin Smith (60) and Mark Wilkinson (46) saw them post 224 for 6 from 40. Archie Wareham and Paul Westgate took 2 wickets apiece and Harry Cracknell posted a fine return 9-1-18-1. In response Southwick and Shoreham managed a measly 49 all out, Westgate being responsible for 19 off them. Former Wickers stalwart Chris Summers took 4 wickets.

Sunday team The Duke of Wellington hailed two centurions as they beat St.Peters at Preston Park. Mal Keach carried his bat for 120 and Rahul Jobanputra hit 108 not out at number 3.