Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club marked the end of a successful season with their annual awards evening at the Harbour Hotel, Chichester.

Members, families and guests gathered to celebrate a year of impressive team and individual achievements across all sections of the club.

Here’s who won what...

First Team Player of the Year (Frampton Trophy): Toby Toft was recognised for a breakthrough season with the bat, showing consistency and flair throughout the campaign.

Mel B and Lara Almashta at the CPP awards

Women’s Player of the Year (Hibberd Trophy): Mel Beaumont for another all-round season leading from the front.

Junior of the Year (Robin Pine Trophy): Lara Almashta received the award for an outstanding year of cricket, demonstrating skill, dedication, and sportsmanship.

Club Person of the Year (Dyer Quaich Trophy): Bryan Tomalin was honoured for 15 years of dedicated service to the club. As he looks forward to a well-earned step back, the award reflects the deep appreciation for his contributions.

The evening was also a time of reflection as the club came together to remember Max Smith, who sadly passed away earlier this year aged just 18 following a short illness.

Fred Huggett

Max was a valued member of the club, progressing from junior to senior cricket and embodying the spirit of the game.

To honour Max’s memory, the club introduced a new award, The Max Smith Award, presented to a junior player making the transition to senior cricket while demonstrating the qualities Max was known for – enthusiasm, commitment, and love for the game.

The inaugural recipient was Fred Huggett, recognised for: Regular participation in adult cricket; A first-class attitude to training and continuous improvement; A strong desire to learn and grow; Being a supportive and selfless team member; A genuine passion for playing cricket.

Fred’s journey mirrors Max’s own path and the award serves as a fitting tribute to both players. Fred has had a fantastic season and thoroughly deserves this recognition.

Mel Beaumont receives her award from Tim Gregory

The club looks forward to building on this year’s successes and continuing to nurture talent and community spirit in the seasons ahead.

And there is good news for CPPCC from the Sussex Cricket Foundation: Elliot Scott has been awarded the Cricket Collective Awards Young Coach of the Year 2025 title.

This is a fantastic achievement for Elliot and recognition of all his hard work, and perhaps, dare I say it, vindication of the club’s decision to promote from within.

Full list of CPP club award winners: Frampton Trophy, 1st XI Player of season Toby Toft; Watson Trophy, 1st XI match winning performance Miles O'Grady; John Davies Trophy, Most improved player Max Cripps; Dowling Trophy, All-rounder of season Mike Smith; Price Pritcher, 2nd Xl Player of season James Mayne; Boss Bowl, 3rd XI player of season Jes Goode; Hooker Trophy, 4th XI player of season Oscar Dutton; Hibberd Trophy; Women's player of season Mel Beaumont; Gregory Goblet, Women's most improved player Jess Kayworth; Women's Batter of season Grace Audus; Women's Bowler of season Mel Beaumont; Robin Pine Trophy, Junior of the year Lara Almashta; Dyer Quaich Trophy, Club person of the year Bryan Tomalin; Max Smith Award, Inspiring Junior Fred Huggett.