After joining Sussex last year Pujara made an enormous impact, scoring over 1000 County Championship runs, including a record breaking three double centuries, finishing the season with an average of 109.4.

His outstanding form continued into the 50-over Royal London Cup where he captained the side in the absence of the injured Tom Haines, leading the team to the semi-finals of the competition.

In his nine RL50 appearances Pujara averaged 89.14 at a strike-right of 111.62, with his highest score of 174 coming against Surrey in just 131 deliveries.

Even the Sussex seagulls came to watch Chet Pujara bat | Picture from Sussex Cricket

That knock was the highest of any Sussex batter in List-A cricket at the time, a record that was remarkably bettered by Ali Orr (206) just five days later.

Pujara said: “I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season. I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success in the coming year.”

Sussex Performance Director Keith Greenfield added: “It is fantastic news that Cheteshwar will be returning in 2023, we all saw the class he showed with the bat and his performances, but he was also outstanding in our young dressing room as a world class role model for them to follow.”