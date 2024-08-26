Pulborough CC narrowly miss out on promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rain may have put paid to the final game of the season but spirits were not dampened at Pulborough CC who finished Division12 North West as runners-up to Rudgwick CC.

Strong performances from our senior players encouraged considerable improvements from our novices throughout the season.

Standout performances from Captain Lee Callagan, the table's most successful bowler taking 26 wickets and Vice-Captain Chris Douglas who topped the table as highest scoring batsman making 627 runs including a personal best of 167 runs. Both players placed second overall in Division 12.

Club Secretary Tracy Clarke said: "It was unfortunate that Rudgwick having been relegated in successive years, were able to field such a strong side this year or we may have achieved what was unthinkable in October 2022 when faced with disbanding, and been promoted in our first season back in competitive cricket.

Chris Douglas on his way to 167 runs.

"The drive and commitment shown by our players, many of whom are new to Pulborough, has been a joy to watch and the team has been rewarded with a steady run of well deserved wins."

Keen to build on its first season's success, the club is already looking for cricketers for the 2025 season.

Tracy continued: "We work hard to build a safe, respectful and friendly environment for everyone on or off the field. To us, it's just as important as winning. With more cricketers joining us, who knows what next season holds? The prospect is very exciting."