Pulborough hosts Slinfold as season end looms

By Tracy ClarkeContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:37 BST
Pulborough hosted Slinfold 3s as the end of the season looms.

Pulborough lost the toss and were put into bat.

Chris Douglas made 51 runs and Dan Labuschagne 27 helping Pulborough to a total of 116. Pulborough's bowling attack saved the day by bowling Slinfold out for 76.

Skipper Lee Callagan taking two wickets, Chris Douglas 3, James Rhoder 3 and Peter Taylor 2.

