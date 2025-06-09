Rain hits cricket as both Three Bridges and Ifield games are abandoned

Ifield keeper Obaida Qazi watches on as Horsham's Will Beer hits out | Picture: Jenny Willis

The forecast heavy rain put paid to any chance of a result for both Three Bridges and Ifield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridges hosted Haywards Heath and they managed to get in a good chunk of cricket before the heavens opened.

Joe Walker won the toss and elected to field. They began well with the ball and took wickets regularly, reducing Callum Smith’s side to 114/5 with wickets from Conor Golding, Oliver Brown (3/17) and George Cave (2/36).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But dangerous opener Jonny Phelps was still at the crease and in Guy Moore he found a partner to bat with and the pair put on 113 for sixth wicket before Moore went for 54.

Phelps continued on to a brilliant 143 from 128 balls with 21 fours and two sixes to get Heath up to 284 all out with one ball of the 50 overs remaining.

Arran Brown took 3/34 for Bridges.

In reply Bridges found themselves 58/4 after 17.5 overs before rain stopped play and the teams received 10 points each.

Ifield limped to 158/7 from 49 overs after being put into bat against champions Horsham with Mahad Ahmed top scoring with a patient 38 not out from 86 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 9.2 overs were able to be bowled in the second innings and Horsham were 74/3 when rain stopped play.

Bridges travel to East Grinstead on Saturday while Ifield go to Haywards Heath.

Tow games in the Premier Division did get completed with Roffey beating Cuckfield by nine wickets and Preston Nomads, who are now top, beating Bognor Regis by 31 runs, both on Duckworth Lewis.