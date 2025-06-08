Rain hits Sussex Premier League but Preston Nomads knock Horsham off top
Horsham’s game at Ifield was abandoned after they had restricted the hosts to 158-7 from 49 overs and made 74-3 in 9.3 overs in reply, with both sides awarded 10 points each.
But Roffey won at Cuckfield under a a Duckworth Lewis Stern rearranged target, chasing Cuckfield’s 257-7.
Title holders Preston Nomads beat Bognor, their 30 points enabling them to leapfrog Horsham to take the lead by three points, with Roffey now placed third.
Elsewhere, Middleton beat East Grinstead, while Three Bridges versus Haywards Heath was also abandoned. After five rounds of matches, Ifield and - still winless - Bognor are in the relegation zone.
The next nine weeks’ games will be on a declaration basis, with the 50-overs-a-side format returning for the last four weeks of the season.
Next Saturday (June 14) both Horsham and Roffey are at home, Horsham welcoming Preston Nomads in a top-of-the-table clash, while Roffey host bottom-placed Bognor.
The other fixtures are Cuckfield v Middleton, East Grinstead v Three Bridges and Haywards Heath v Ifield.
