Frustratingly, across the county, all five Sussex Premier League matches were abandoned without a single ball bowled last Saturday, with all ten teams receiving ten points each.

With two games remaining, and 60 points available, Preston Nomads head the table with 361 points, chased by Three Bridges (343) and Horsham (325) - the only two sides with the possibility, albeit difficult, of snatching the title from Nomads’ grasp.

On Saturday, Nomads host East Grinstead, while Bridges welcome Middleton and, in an always entertaining local derby, Horsham play Roffey.

After returning to the Premier this season, Worthing are relegated, while Hastings, having gone down in 2022, and coming straight back for this campaign are currently a precarious 33 points behind eighth-placed Bognor.

Hastings Priory CC have a huge day ahead of them | Picture: Stephen Goodger

This Saturday, the always well-attended, competitive Horsham v Roffey game starts at 11.30 in win/lose format with 50 overs per side. Last year it went down to the wire with Horsham winning off the last available ball.

Horsham are 36 points behind leaders Preston Nomads with two to play, while Roffey are 48 clear of the bottom two after last weekend’s washout.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies said: “We're looking forward to the game on Saturday. It was disappointing to be rained off on Saturday as we wanted to put the Bognor defeat behind us with a good performance, but thankfully we didn't lose any ground on teams around us.

“The derby game against Horsham is always good to play in, and we are looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd. Horsham are a good side with some top players, that's reflected in their league position.

“As always, we know that if we put in a good performance, we can beat any side in the league – which we have shown in the past few weeks. For us, it's about trying to find some consistency in our performances from week to week. With two games left, we want to finish the season strongly, and two wins will give us a small sense of satisfaction going into a long winter.”

There will be sit down BBQ lunch and Pimms reception in the clubhouse, with the reception commencing at 12.30, followed by the lunch at 1.30 – for availability and costings email Polly at [email protected]

In a busy weekend at Horsham Cricket Club, Sunday is the annual Caribbean Day, with the visiting Barbados side taking on a Horsham Select XI. The match starts at 1pm in a carnival atmosphere with a selection of Bajan food available, accompanied by music from the islands and larger than life Caribbean personalities – usually including some well known cricket faces.

Hastings have hope

Win and our survival hopes may well still be alive – lose and our Sussex Premier Division stay is over.

That’s the simple equation facing Hastings Priory’s cricketers as they head into their penultimate game of the season at the home of Bognor.

The stakes could not be higher – for Bognor are the team Harry Scowen’s side need to clamber above in the final table to stay in the top flight.

With 30 points available for a win at the Regis Oval tomorrow, a win would give Hastings every chance of a great escape.

They had hoped to make up some ground last week but all games in the premier division - and others – were rained off.

Scowen told us: “It was a shame to get rained off last week at home to Nomads, but good that it was a washout across the county.

“This week we are unchanged from the win at Worthing for what feels like the club’s biggest game in years, with a win keeping hopes alive and a loss resulting in relegation. We are up for the challenge.

“Whatever happens, we have managed to create a lovely culture around the club this year, giving plenty of opportunity to our young players.

"But the season has come with availability challenges and some eye-opening experiences for lots of our players.

“Whatever happens, we want to ensure cricket in Hastings lives on strong.”

If Hastings can win at Bognor, then it will all come down to their final game, Horsham’s visit to Horntye a week tomorrow.

Heath have high hopes

In Division 2, the whole programme was also rained off last weekend – including Haywards Heath’s visit to Rottingdean.

That was not a disaster for Callum Smith’s side as they remain in the second promotion spot – 19 points ahead of third-placed West Chilts and 25 ahead of Buxted Park.

Even fifth-placed St James could still grab second spot, so Heath will need to focus on winning their final two games.

On Saturday they host Ifield, the side 15 points ahead of them at the top, then a week later they finish their season at Burgess Hill.

Congratulations to Chippingdale – confirmed as Division 4 West champions by last week’s washout. We’ll be visiting them this weekend and will have coverage of their impressive season next week.