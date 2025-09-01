Rains stops Roffey's chances of becoming first team to beat champions Horsham

Tom Clark hit 42 from just 16 balls against Roffey. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In the Premier League local derby at Horsham the unbeaten hosts were on red hot form, but mercurial Roffey were determined to avenge their earlier in the season drubbing at the hands of the new champions – and, had the weather not cruelly intervened, they may well have become the only side to get the better of Horsham this season.

Roffey won the toss and soon had Horsham 35-2, until a blistering attack from Sussex’s Tom Clark, with 42 from 16 balls, shunning singles with 4 sixes and the same number of fours, raised big worries for Roffey, but, once Clark was dismissed, Horsham drifted to 147 all out with 12.3 of their 50 overs unused, eight batsmen amassing just 38 runs between them, with Hoirsham deeply indebted to a watchful 41 from 16 year old Ramsay Trainer, scorer of two recent centuries in a week for the county’s older age group sides. This was only the second time that Horsham had been bowled out this season, and by far their lowest total, Ben Whelpton 3-16 from 10 overs, Drew Hammersley 3-28, and Will Fenwick 2-26.

Replying, amid rain stoppages Roffey reached 46-0 from 11.5 overs before the game was finally abandoned, Horsham Vice Captain Joe Willis saying: “After all the rain it was a helpful wicket, so Tom decided to go for it , then we lost too many wickets and were saved by the weather.”

Roffey skipper Sam Henderson said: “That showed what we’re capable of, and Horsham were complimentary. Following the rain the wicket was a bit damp, the ball was turning and we bowled really well – the best I’ve seen from Ben Whelpton, and it was good to have Theo Rivers back again, bringing stability at the top of the order. Horsham are very strong, if we hadn’t got Tom Clark out when we did he looked like getting 150, and Ramsay Trainer is really good and will become an exceptional player. A pity that the rain ruined the game - it would have been fantastic for our young side to beat Horsham, but that performance is a big confidence boost for us.”

On Saturday – the final week of the season – Horsham travel to Haywards Heath and Roffey are at home to Three Bridges. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table the fight to avoid relegation goes down to the wire – after being rained off, Ifield have 245 points, while battling Bognor beat Haywards Heath and are on 252. Cuckfield – Champions in 2023 – have just escaped the drop, but, with 30 points still at stake, East Grinstead are wobbling on 256 and they entertain Bognor in a nail biter this Saturday, when Middleton host Ifield.