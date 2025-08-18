Ramblers make it five in a row with win over Rottingdean

Little Common kept their promotion hopes alive with a commanding 80-run victory at home to Rottingdean, a result that maintains second place and the all-important playoff position heading into the final three games of the season.

Earlier in the campaign, Rottingdean had pushed Common to the wire, taking their contest to the final over. The home side knew they would need another strong performance to stay on course—and they delivered.

Skipper Jon Meredith won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that looked inspired as his side reached 110-1. After opener Crathern fell for 18, man-of-the-match Malcolm Johnson anchored the innings with a fluent 57. His partner, number three Ed Feist, added 27 before being dismissed, but the middle order faltered as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Hopkinson battled for 16, while Johnson continued to resist until being caught in the deep. Lower-order contributions nudged the total to 187 all out with just three balls to spare—a score that felt slightly below par given the start and recent form.

Ed Feist has contributed well in a spell batting at three

However, Little Common’s bowlers quickly swung the game back in their favour. Overseas Kaleb Auld (2-15) and Varun Khullar (2-21) tore through Rottingdean’s top order, reducing the visitors to 16-4, with batters two through five contributing just a single run between them.

Bettsworth briefly steadied the innings with 25, but once the spinners took over, wickets continued to fall. Eddie Lemmon (2-31) and Renay Meadows (3-21) made key breakthroughs, while Khullar produced a sharp run-out to remove Gilbert for 22. At 107-9, the end was near, and captain Meredith claimed the final wicket with a caught-and-bowled to seal maximum points.

The result sets up a crucial run-in for Little Common, who now face league leaders Bolney away before a showdown with third-placed Lindfield. Both matches are likely to play a decisive role in determining their promotion fate.