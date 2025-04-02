Ramblers visit RBL Mais House, Bexhill, ahead of pre cricket season

By jake ralph
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club visited residents at the Royal British Legion care home at Mais House last week to share a coffee morning and chat with residents about their own sporting lives and the clubs' plans for the upcoming cricket season.

Mais House is a care home exclusively for the Armed Forces community and the residents and players were delighted to trade stories of their cricket matches throughout their lives and other sporting achievements.

Little Common Ramblers are entering the 2025 season in their highest league position in the clubs 143 year history. They hope that the visit has encouraged some more supporters to come down and visit for matches this summer.

The league season starts on 10th May but Ramblers first pre-season matches are against Hastings & St Leonards Priory on 26th April at Little Common Recreational Ground on Green Lane.

Related topics:BexhillRoyal British LegionArmed ForcesHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice