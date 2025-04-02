Ramblers visit RBL Mais House, Bexhill, ahead of pre cricket season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club visited residents at the Royal British Legion care home at Mais House last week to share a coffee morning and chat with residents about their own sporting lives and the clubs' plans for the upcoming cricket season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mais House is a care home exclusively for the Armed Forces community and the residents and players were delighted to trade stories of their cricket matches throughout their lives and other sporting achievements.

Little Common Ramblers are entering the 2025 season in their highest league position in the clubs 143 year history. They hope that the visit has encouraged some more supporters to come down and visit for matches this summer.

The league season starts on 10th May but Ramblers first pre-season matches are against Hastings & St Leonards Priory on 26th April at Little Common Recreational Ground on Green Lane.