Ramblers visit RBL Mais House, Bexhill, ahead of pre cricket season
Mais House is a care home exclusively for the Armed Forces community and the residents and players were delighted to trade stories of their cricket matches throughout their lives and other sporting achievements.
Little Common Ramblers are entering the 2025 season in their highest league position in the clubs 143 year history. They hope that the visit has encouraged some more supporters to come down and visit for matches this summer.
The league season starts on 10th May but Ramblers first pre-season matches are against Hastings & St Leonards Priory on 26th April at Little Common Recreational Ground on Green Lane.