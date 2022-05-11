Reader letter: Cricket at Burpham’s ‘iconic club’ must return

Cricket must return at Burpham's 'iconic club', writes reader Stephen Lockwood. Photograph: Neil Marshall/ PPP-220416-235524006

While many in the local sporting world, including myself, eagerly look forward to going to Wembley on May 22 to support Littlehampton Town FC in the FA Vase, I am sure there will also be many who will be saddened by the reported demise of Burpham Cricket Club, a truly iconic club that has existed for 142 years.

Having been active in local cricket both as a player and umpire for more than 70 years, Burpham was always my favourite away ground, with its picturesque setting at the top of the Arun Valley, the adjacent pub and the overlooking church whose clock gently chimes at 15 minute intervals.

I am sure many past and present players share such memories.

I am told that declining membership has caused Burpham CC to fold although I am sure many will be surprised that to date there has been no known appeal to save this much-loved club.

Village cricket is so often said to represent the fabric of country life.

There could not be a better example than cricket on the village green at Burpham. It must return.