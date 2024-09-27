Remembering Daniel: Team-mates add tributes to a cricket stalwart and friend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes continue to be paid to Daniel Oliver, a well-known figure in local cricket circles who has died aged 50.

As reported earlier this month, Daniel died in hospital shortly after collapsing at home. He had a blood clot on the brain and undiagnosed leukaemia.

Sean Heather, now of Middleton CC but a former team-mate of Dan’s at Stirlands, said: "Daniel and I first met when I was a young lad and he played as a teenager for Chichester Priory Park.

"Chichester and Stirlands would regularly play against each other and I would always be there with a tennis ball and bat trying to get anyone to bowl at me on the outfield.

Daniel Oliver batting for Stirlands in 2009 | Picture by Kate Shemilt

"Daniel (AKA Ferret) would always make time to join in and have a game. His enthusiasm for cricket was obvious and I always looked forward to when I knew we were going to be playing Chichester.

“Since then, Daniel and I played against each other and on the same team many times both for Stirlands and Chichester.

"He was a very good opening batsman and niggly slow/medium bowler (who I never enjoyed facing!).

"I was lucky enough to be batting at the other end when he scored his first league century for Stirlands against a strong Pulborough side in 2009.

“Since his playing days, Daniel had worked tirelessly to support and improve Sussex cricket, recreationally and professionally.

“Daniel will be missed hugely by anyone that knew him but the legacy of what he gave to Sussex cricket will never be forgotten.”

Mark Bamford, of Chi Priory Park, said Daniel was one of their most distinguished players of recent times.

"Daniel opened the batting as vice captain in the team that won the Sussex Premier League in 2005, having already played in the golden 90s when Chichester took three league titles.

"Daniel led the team through a period of transition after 2005, taking us to the Division 1 title in 2007, ensuring our return to the top flight.

“We recall Daniel fondly as a cricketer, an enthusiast for the game, but most of all as a respected club captain, a valued team mate and as a thoroughly decent man.”