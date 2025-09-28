Roffey Cricket Club handout club awards - and pay tribute to retiring batsman Rivers

The Darren Webb Trophy for the young player making a major contribution was given to Fin Roberts in the year of his debut appearances for the first team.

Reflecting on his inaugural season as first team captain, Sam Henderson praised his young side, saying: “To improve on 2024 by coming fourth, winning half our matches, with a moral victory against unbeaten champions Horsham after being denied by the weather was a good outcome, highlights to me were Drew Hammersley’s development as an opening bowler taking 21 wickets, working so hard, and the entertainment provided by Frankie Cripps with both bat and ball.

"Tom Barnes stepped up to the Premier Division, bowling well, and I’ll always remember Ben Whelpton’s unbelievable spell with 3-18 from 10 overs at Horsham. The batting award goes to former skipper Matt Davies – the life and soul of the club – for his 775 runs at an average of almost 50.”

Having acknowledged that leading the side for the first time was a massive learning curve and thanking the Committee, supporters, ground staff and long term scorer Harry Roberts for their most welcome help, Henderson continued: “Our bowling award is for Will Fenwick, also winning the League award with his 38 wickets – 27% of our victims – including a best of 7-34.

"Our overseas, Aaron Joby made a huge contribution and we hope to get him back next season, and it was a pleasure to see Fin Roberts come up into the firsts and to see the good knocks from Sajeer Nizam, too.”

Then, Henderson paid tribute to Roffey’s outstanding opening bat, the retiring Theo Rivers, who, after 356 games and 9,000 plus runs – nearly 6,000 of them in the Premiership - featuring 15 hundreds, and more than 100 wickets is taking a well earned rest.

1 . Roffey CC Awards evening Sam Henderson with Will Fenwick Photo: Roffey CC

2 . Roffey CC Awards evening Roffey Cricket Club held their awards night following the 2025 season Photo: Roffey CC

3 . Roffey CC Awards evening Matt Davies with Sam Henderson Photo: Roffey CC