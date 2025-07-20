Saturday morning’s monsoon played havoc with the Sussex Premier League fixtures with three games abandoned –.but Roffey overcame Ifield in a tight T20 finish after rain cleared.

The hosts won the toss and inserted Ifield, who quickly lost their two openers, former Roffey players Mike Norris and Dan Smith, the pair lasting just eight balls between them.

Sri Lankan overseas star Raminda Wijesooriya made 22 and Obaida Qazi an unbeaten 24, but only three other batsmen reached double figures, with wickets falling regularly.

Harnoop Kalsi took 4-18 and Drew Hammersley 2-33, Ifield finishing their 20-over allocation on 112-9.

Roffey in action against Horsham earlier in the season | Picture: Jenny Willis

Replying, Roffey also had an early setback, but recovered to 49-2.

Needing just under a run a ball, they were progressing nicely until they lost both well-set batsmen – Sajeer Nizam (24) and Toby Munt (19) - in the tenth over, bringing in former captain Matt Davies.

His 34 took Roffey to the brink of victory, leaving just six runs required from the final over, Roffey getting over the line with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Skipper Sam Henderson told the County Times: “Finally (after four straight defeats) a win! It was a hard deck to chase on, but we put in a very good performance with bat and ball.

"With most of the other games abandoned, this was a good week to win and we now look at next week – at East Grinstead - as a massive opportunity to gain a couple more places up the league.”

Middleton managed to play, beating near neighbours Bognor in an almost full length game to move up to second.

Cuckfield v Horsham, East Grinstead v Haywards Heath and Three Bridges v Preston Nomads were all rained off, all six sides being awarded 10 points each.

As a result, Horsham remain top – 55 points clear of Middleton. Roffey remain sixth, but narrowed the gap with Haywards Heath. Bognor stay bottom, 14 points behind relegation-threatened Ifield.

On Saturday Horsham are at home to Middleton.