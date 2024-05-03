Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skipper Matt Davies told the County Times: “We’ve retained all of our players and will have former Sussex opening bowler Jamie Atkins available regularly.

"We’ve also signed left arm seamer Toby Munt from Burgess Hill.

"Last year we got off to a disappointing start with early games rained off and then we lost a few, so we’re looking for some early successes this time to launch the new campaign and boost our confidence, getting some momentum going.”

Jamie Atkins of Sussex will be turning out for Roffey CC (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

There have been net sessions at The Apple Tree Centre in Langley Green, with Simon Fearnley working with the senior batsmen.

Davies continued: “Its been a challenging winter weather-wise for all clubs, but our new groundsman, Mark Bellamy, has settled in well and we’re striving to ensure that the ground is ready."

The first game – this Saturday against Chippingdale in the Sussex T20 Cup – will be played at the opponents’ ground.

"We’ve got a squad of 16 for the firsts, a mix of fully established experience - and younger players, who’ve been at the club for some time now, and we’re looking for them to step up,” Davies said.

"The twos also look strong, so, while we’re in a transitional stage, and won’t be having an overseas this year, we’ve got enough good players.”

With new sponsors embedded, Roffey’s first Sussex Premier Division game is on Saturday, May 11, when they welcome newly promoted Hastings & St Leonard’s Priory.

Then, after a bye in the first round of the Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy, Roffey have been drawn away in round two – against the winners of Bickley Park and Sunbury on Sunday, June 9.

Roffey fixtures can be found at https://roffey.play-cricket.com/Matches?tab=Fixture

Rising phoenix-like from the wettest winter imaginable, club cricket is back, hard-working groundsmen responding magnificently to get the season under way.

And, fingers crossed, it begins in earnest this weekend, with seven matches in round one of the Sussex T20 Cup on Saturday.

Some 40 teams have entered for a chance of playing at Hove in the late season final.

There are games at Horsham, Steyning, Crawley Eagles, Roffey, Chiddingly, Little Common, Hailsham, and Three Bridges – against Middleton, East Grinstead, Chippendale, Hastings, East Dean & Friston, Buxted Park and Burgess Hill, respectively. Start times vary.

Fixtures are at sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/website/cup/63391

Rearranged National Cup games include include Horsham v Dartford on Sunday, and Roffey travelling to East Kent’s Broadstairs on bank holiday Monday.

Then, on Saturday, May 11, the Sussex Premier Division gets under way with holders Cuckfield hosting Bognor, East Grinstead welcoming Horsham, Middleton entertaining Preston Nomads, and Roffey playing Hastings, while, at Three Bridges, Worthing visit. Fixtures continue each Saturday into September with early and late matches on a 50 over a side win/lose format.