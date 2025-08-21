In search of another win to move themselves further away from the relegation zone, sixth-placed Roffey travelled to struggling Bognor, who’d occupied the basement all season.

But, after seeing off title chasing Preston Nomads last week, Bognor are in no mood to forfeit their Premiership status and, Houdini-like, conjured up another win to raise Roffey’s concerns.

Roffey chose to bat and, at 27-2 had lost both openers. Wicketkeeper Aaron Joby then made 38, but with Robert Pratt in the wickets, after reaching 84-4, batsmen came and went with alarming regularity, Roffey subsiding to 142 all out, Pratt 7-40.

Replying, Bognor also got off to a sticky start, former captain Matt Davies claiming two early scalps. Skipper Ryan Maskell steadied the ship with 49 and there was a twenty from Oliver Dabinett-Jays and another (undefeated) from Ben Woolnough, but, at 102-6 the outcome could have been different - only for a late rally to enable the seasiders to win by 3 wickets with overs in hand.

Roffey players celebrate taking a Bognor wicket - picture by Chris Hatton

Roffey have a demanding run in – against Middleton at home on Saturday, followed by a trip to new champions Horsham, before welcoming Three Bridges on the final Saturday of the season, skipper Sam Henderson telling the County Times: “That wasn’t one to be proud of, but it means that we must go to work for the last three games.”

With the bottom two teams relegated, there is still all to play for in the lower reaches with basement side Ifield (now on 205 points) also winning. With 90 points at stake from the last three games, the lower placings are Roffey still sixth (263), Cuckfield seventh (258), East Grinstead eighth (245) and Bognor ninth (215)